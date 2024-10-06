At least 18 people were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli air strike on a mosque in Gaza early Sunday, medics said.

The strike targeted the Shuhada al-Aqsa Mosque, located near Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, central Gaza, as Israel's war in the Palestinian enclave neared its first anniversary.

Eyewitnesses warned the casualty toll could rise since the mosque was housing displaced people.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the air strike was a "precise attack" on Hamas fighters using the mosque as a command and control centre. Since October 7, 2023, Israel has repeatedly cited such claims to justify targeting civilian infrastructure.