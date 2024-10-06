WORLD
Israel strikes Gaza mosque sheltering displaced Palestinians, kills several
Eyewitnesses say the number of casualties could rise since the mosque was housing displaced people.
Palestinians conduct search and rescue works around the rubble of the demolished house in Nuseirat Refugee Camp, Deir al Balah, Gaza, October 05, 2024. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 6, 2024

At least 18 people were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli air strike on a mosque in Gaza early Sunday, medics said.

The strike targeted the Shuhada al-Aqsa Mosque, located near Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, central Gaza, as Israel's war in the Palestinian enclave neared its first anniversary.

Eyewitnesses warned the casualty toll could rise since the mosque was housing displaced people.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the air strike was a "precise attack" on Hamas fighters using the mosque as a command and control centre. Since October 7, 2023, Israel has repeatedly cited such claims to justify targeting civilian infrastructure.

On Saturday night, dozens more Palestinians were killed or wounded in Israeli air and artillery strikes, mainly targeting homes in northern Gaza, which experienced its heaviest bombardment in five months.

Mahmoud Bassal, a spokesperson for Palestinian Civil Defence, said several people were killed or injured in strikes on homes, shelters and gatherings.

"Our teams are overwhelmed by the sheer number of residential buildings hit by Israeli occupation forces tonight in the northern strip," Bassal said.

"Many people remain trapped under the rubble, and we can't reach them due to ongoing bombardments and a lack of heavy rescue equipment."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
