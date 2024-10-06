Washington, DC — Just outside US President Joe Biden's doorstep, thousands gathered to mark the one-year anniversary of Israel's genocidal war in besieged Gaza, which has now expanded into Lebanon.

Many protesters on Saturday voiced their frustration with the US government for enabling Israel's carnage in the blockaded enclave, expressing fears that it could drag the entire region into an all-out war.

Activist and Code Pink co-founder, Medea Benjamin, told TRT World at the protest that Washington's aid to Israel amid the genocide feels "almost surreal".

"First, it was Gaza, then I learned more about the horrors going on in the (occupied) West Bank, and now we see what's happening in Lebanon. If they (Israel) are really crazy enough to make a war with Iran, it's going to be even more catastrophic," Benjamin, who is barred from entering Israel over her support for Palestine, told TRT World.

Benjamin said she had hoped the US would distance itself from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if Israel expanded the war in the Middle East, but added that both Washington and Tel Aviv have proven her wrong at every turn.

"I have been wrong all along. I kept thinking they (the US) are not going to support Israel going into Lebanon… they are not going to support Israel in the invasion of Rafah. Every time I thought there was some sense to be made, I have been wrong," Benjamin said.

A member of the Palestinian Youth Movement, known only as Sara, told TRT World: "We're out here today to commemorate one year since the beginning of the genocide. But it's not only one year since the genocide, it's also one year of resisting, resisting occupation, resisting this genocide, resisting the Western hegemony that tries to stifle our people, who are attempting to liberate themselves every single day."

"So we're out here in front of the White House that has been green-lighting and enabling this genocide," she added.

The frustration was shared by many protesters. One participant, who identified as a journalist, took extreme action by trying to set himself on fire before security personnel extinguished the flames, which left only his left arm damaged. He expressed anger that mainstream media was ignoring the suffering of Palestinians and spreading misinformation.

Triple threat

Despite deep disagreements on most issues, both Democrats and Republicans hail Israel as a "beacon of democracy" in a region often hostile to US interests.

Biden continues to support Israel with weapons, even as the death toll and destruction in Palestine mount.

Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris told CNN she has no intention of changing Biden's policy toward arming Israel.

Republican candidate Donald Trump has similarly emphasised his support for Israel, claiming that no US president has served Israel like he has, calling himself the "best friend Israel has ever had".

"America has clearly stated its priorities, and it's not Americans, their priority is Israel," another protester, Dias, told TRT World, saying that Washington ignored many of its issues like debt, high taxes and others, just to push more money and weapons to Tel Aviv.