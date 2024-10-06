TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's contribution to peace in Philippines draws global attention
Ankara played a key role as mediator in resolving the decades-long injustices faced by Moro Muslims in the Philippines.
Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) was formed in the southern Philippines in February 2019. / Photo: AA / AA
Ibrahim KARAPOLATIbrahim KARAPOLAT
October 6, 2024

Türkiye's mediation between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front has gained global attention for its contribution to peace.

The Moro Muslims in the Philippines have endured over half a century of injustices, leading to the deaths of hundreds of thousands.

A decades-long insurgency by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) led to peace negotiations with the Philippine government, resulting in the formation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) through a 2019 referendum.

An interim government was established to lead the region until 2025.

During the peace process, Türkiye acted as a mediator at the request of both the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

“This is a natural reflection of our multilateral diplomacy and our deep-rooted mediation tradition, " said Türkiye's Ambassador to Manila Niyazi Evren Akyol, stressing the country's contribution to the process between the government and the autonomous region.

"Türkiye continues its mediation efforts not only in this region but also in many other regions as long as there are favorable conditions. "

"So, now both the leaders and people in the region and the central government have fully embraced this process as far as we can see. We, of course, welcome this situation with great appreciation and support," he added.

Akyol noted that there is no religious-based conflict between Muslims and Christians in the region, and the problem is more based on the redress of historical injustices.

Another leading role for Ankara

Akyol highlighted that Türkiye has long been involved in the process, noting that the country’s role is based on trust and the requests of all parties involved, not just its own interests.

"The negotiation period is now over. There is legislation, a law on which both sides have agreed and compromised. Now the autonomous region has been established. Now we are in the implementation process.”

Emphasising that Ankara has again assumed an important and leading role in the implementation process, he said the disarmament process, notably of individuals involved in past conflicts, continues under Türkiye's leadership together with other international partners.

