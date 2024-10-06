Türkiye's mediation between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front has gained global attention for its contribution to peace.

The Moro Muslims in the Philippines have endured over half a century of injustices, leading to the deaths of hundreds of thousands.

A decades-long insurgency by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) led to peace negotiations with the Philippine government, resulting in the formation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) through a 2019 referendum.

An interim government was established to lead the region until 2025.

During the peace process, Türkiye acted as a mediator at the request of both the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

“This is a natural reflection of our multilateral diplomacy and our deep-rooted mediation tradition, " said Türkiye's Ambassador to Manila Niyazi Evren Akyol, stressing the country's contribution to the process between the government and the autonomous region.

"Türkiye continues its mediation efforts not only in this region but also in many other regions as long as there are favorable conditions. "