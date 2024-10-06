Israel has carried out dozens of massacres against Palestinian families and displaced people in Gaza during the course of the last year, resulting in thousands of casualties, including women and children.

The assaults, executed by the occupying forces with unwavering US support, have caused widespread destruction to infrastructure, leaving entire residential areas uninhabitable.

Here are 11 of the most horrific massacres Israel has committed in Gaza against Palestinian civilians since October 7.

The following list stands out for the number of victims, percentage of women and children among the dead, types of weapons used and the devastation of targeted areas, including mass graves that were left behind.

Al Mawasi Khan Younis Massacre — September 10

Israeli warplanes bombed tents of displaced Palestinians in the al Mawasi area in western Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing 40 people and injuring 60.

The massacre occurred in an area the military designated as “safe” and had urged displaced residents to move to the location.

Ismail al Thawabta, director of Gaza’s Government Media Office, said dozens of civilians were buried under the rubble.

The attack left deep craters in the ground, with some refugees describing one as a “grave,” where the bodies of victims remained buried.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said the US was “complicit in the crime,” as the assault was carried out with American-made weapons.

Initial investigations revealed that warplanes dropped three US-made MK-84 bombs on a cluster of tents where people were sleeping, creating three deep craters that buried around 20 tents and their occupants, the monitor reported.

Related Israel used MK-84 bombs in al-Mawasi massacre. Can US hide its complicity?

Al Tabaeen School Massacre — August 10

Warplanes bombed a prayer area inside the al Tabaeen School in Gaza City during dawn prayers, killing more than 100 Palestinians, including women and children.

The Israeli military claimed it killed 19 fighters from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, publishing a list of names.

Palestinian factions denied the claim, however, with Rami Abdu, chairman of the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, pointing out that the list included those killed in previous attacks and civilians opposed to Hamas.

Related 'World must stop Israel': Palestinians beg for help after Gaza massacre

Al Mawasi Khan Younis Massacre — July 13

The strikes killed 90 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured 300 others.

Israeli media claimed the attack was aimed at killing Mohammed Deif, commander of Hamas’ military wing, Qassam Brigades.

Hamas denied the claim, stating no leader was targeted that day. The group condemned Israel for using false claims to justify the massacre.

Related Scores killed as Israel bombs Al Mawasi 'safe zone' in southern Gaza

Nuseirat Refugee Camp Massacre — June 8

Israeli troops targeted the Nuseirat refugee camp with air and artillery strikes, killing 274 Palestinians, including 64 children and 57 women.

The military alleged the strike was to rescue four Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Hamas later announced that three hostages died in the Israeli attack.

Related 'They turned Nuseirat to blackness' - Palestinians reel after massacre

Rafah Tent Massacre — May 26

A refugee camp in the al Mawasi area of Rafah was bombed, killing 45 Palestinians, including 23 women and elderly people, and injuring 249 others.

The massacre, later referred to as the “Tent Massacre,” drew condemnation from the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The military denied responsibility, with spokesperson Daniel Hagari claiming: “Contrary to reports, no attacks were conducted in the al Mawasi humanitarian zone.”

Hamas accused Israel of deliberately targeting displaced civilians and committing another massacre.

Related 'Merciless, brutal, terrifying':Palestinians recount tent massacre in Rafah