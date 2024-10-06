WORLD
Voting begins in Tunisia’s presidential race with over 9.7 M registered
Tunisians started voting in their third presidential election since 2011, with 9.7 million registered voters and 642,000 living abroad already casting ballots in the race between three key candidates.
Over 642,000 expatriates already cast their ballots in 59 countries. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Ali Topchi
October 6, 2024

Voting in Tunisia's presidential election began on Sunday morning, with over 9.7 million registered voters heading to the polls to elect the country's next leader.

This is Tunisia's third presidential election since the January 14, 2011, revolution that deposed former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Farouk Bouasker, head of Tunisia's Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), announced that voting began at 8:00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) and will last until 6:00 p.m. (1700GMT).

The electoral authority said 5,000 polling stations have opened across the country, and approximately 642,000 Tunisians living abroad have already begun voting in 400 polling stations set up in 59 countries as of Friday.

The electoral authority announced the final list of candidates on Sept. 2, and it includes three contenders: incumbent President Kais Saied, opposition candidate Ayachi Zammel, secretary-general of the Azimoun movement, and Zouhair Maghzaoui, secretary-general of the Peo ple's Movement – a supporter of Saied.

Tunisia's election takes place amid political tensions, economic challenges, and a polarised electorate.

