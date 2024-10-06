Voting in Tunisia's presidential election began on Sunday morning, with over 9.7 million registered voters heading to the polls to elect the country's next leader.

This is Tunisia's third presidential election since the January 14, 2011, revolution that deposed former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Farouk Bouasker, head of Tunisia's Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), announced that voting began at 8:00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) and will last until 6:00 p.m. (1700GMT).