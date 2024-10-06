The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) has documented widespread human rights violations that have resulted from the legal changes implemented in India-administered Kashmir since August 2019.

The 50-page report, titled "Your Land is Our Land – India’s Land Rights Violations in Kashmir", analyses the consequences of the abrogation of India-administered Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood on land-related laws.

It also documents the impact of these changes on a range of socio-economic and political rights.

"The Indian government’s obliteration of Jammu & Kashmir’s legal framework, which had protected land rights for decades, has already had a disastrous impact on the Kashmiri people," FIDH Asia Desk Deputy Director Juliette Rousselot said.

"Thousands have already been evicted from their lands and lost their homes. Key EU and UN institutions, including the UN Human Rights Council, must wake up to this human rights crisis and start putting public pressure on the Indian government to adhere to its own international legal obligations."

On 5 August 2019, the Indian government unilaterally revoked the special status of Jammu & Kashmir, which had been partially protected by Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution since 1950.

These constitutional safeguards were key to relationship with India, UN resolutions and had also been central to the protection of land rights in India-administered Kashmir.

By October 2020, the majority of Jammu & Kashmir’s progressive land laws had been either amended or repealed, resulting in evictions, destruction of property, and land confiscation that affected thousands of Kashmiris.