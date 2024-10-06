WORLD
Israeli attacks on Gaza leave over 60% of hospitals out of service
Israel's destruction of medical facilities has severely hindered the ability to provide critical care to the rising number of casualties, deepening the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
By Staff Reporter
October 6, 2024

According to medical sources, 23 of the 38 hospitals in Gaza are now completely non-operational a year since the start of Israeli bombardment.

Israeli attacks also killed a total of 986 healthcare workers, crippling Gaza's healthcare system further, WAFA reports.

Moreover, 130 ambulances have been damaged or destroyed due to direct attacks, rendering them inoperable.

The destruction of medical facilities and the loss of personnel have critically impaired the capacity to deliver essential care to an increasing number of casualties, worsening the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

On Sunday, at least 45 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, pushing up the overall death toll since last October 7 to 41,870, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 97,166 other people have been injured in the assault.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

