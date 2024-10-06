TÜRKİYE
Türkiye ready to provide needed humanitarian support to Lebanon — Fidan
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stresses that these attacks must end as soon as possible and that Israeli troops must withdraw from Lebanese territory.
In a phone call, Foreign Minister Fidan and Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati discussed the latest developments and humanitarian situation in Lebanon. / Others
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 6, 2024

Türkiye is ready to provide Lebanon with needed humanitarian support, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has told Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Fidan's expression of Ankara's readiness came in a phone call between Fidan and Mikati, diplomatic sources said on Sunday.

Türkiye has already sent humanitarian aid shipments to Lebanon.

During the call, Fidan and Mikati discussed the latest developments and humanitarian situation in Lebanon.

Israel uses regional conflicts as excuses for occupation —President Erdogan
Saying Israel's attacks on Lebanon will have negative repercussions at the global level, Fidan stressed that these attacks must end as soon as possible and that Israeli troops must withdraw from Lebanese territory.

In recent months, Israel has launched massive air strikes on Lebanon against what it calls Hezbollah targets. Tel Aviv also started a ground invasion of southern Lebanon on October 1.

The ground invasion was an escalation in a year-long conflict between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Tel Aviv’s brutal offensive on Gaza that has killed nearly 42,000 people, most of them women and children.

Israeli attacks on Gaza leave over 60% of hospitals out of service
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
