The Israeli army has ordered civilians in 26 border towns in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately amid air and ground attacks on the country.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee ordered Lebanese residents to leave their homes and move north of the Awali River on Sunday.

The list of the targeted towns included Houla, Meiss Ej Jabal, and Majdal Selm.

The new forced evacuation orders came amid a massive Israeli aerial campaign across Lebanon, killing at least 1,204 people and injuring 3,411 others since September 23.

Tel Aviv also started a ground invasion of southern Lebanon on October 1.