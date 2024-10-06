WORLD
France's Macron calls for halt to arms exports to Israel amid Gaza attacks
Palestine's Foreign Ministry hailed the call, which it said "aligns with international law and international legitimacy resolutions and supports the two-state solution.”
The French president clarified that Paris has not supplied arms to Israel amid its current war on the Palestinian enclave. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 6, 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a halt to arms exports to Israel amid its onslaught on Gaza.

"I think that today, the priority is that we return to a political solution, that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza," Macron told broadcaster France Inter on Saturday.

"France is not delivering any," he added during the interview recorded early this week.

In response, Palestine's Foreign Ministry hailed the statement, which it said "aligns with international law and international legitimacy resolutions and supports the two-state solution and the principles of human rights.”

The Ministry called on all countries that “still provide to Israel in its war to respect and implement international law, and pressure Israel to end the war of genocide against our people in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon."

It also urged the signatories of the Arms Trade Treaty to “take decisive action to prevent Israel from using weapons and military equipment against civilians by immediately imposing a comprehensive solution and an arms embargo on Israel.”

For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Macron by phone on Sunday that placing restrictions on Israel will just serve Iran and its proxies.

Meanwhile, the United States provides about $3 billion in weapons to Israel each year.

'We are not being heard'

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Nearly 41,900 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,100 others injured, according to local health authorities.

In September, Britain said it was suspending some arms exports to Israel, citing a "clear risk" that they could be used in a serious breach of international humanitarian law.

Macron reiterated his concern over Israel's war on Gaza that is continuing despite repeated calls for a ceasefire.

"I think we are not being heard," he said. "I think it is a mistake, including for the security of Israel," he said, adding that the conflict was leading to "hatred."

Macron also said avoiding an escalation in Lebanon was a "priority."

"Lebanon cannot become a new Gaza," he added.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
