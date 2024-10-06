TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's tech event Teknofest to be held in Northern Cyprus, Istanbul
Last year Teknofest was held three times in honour of Türkiye's centennial, in Istanbul, the capital of Ankara and the Aegean city Izmir.
The 2024 event, which began on Wednesday in Adana, was the 10th edition of Teknofest, which started in Istanbul in 2018. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 6, 2024

Türkiye's premier technology event Teknofest will be held twice in 2025, once in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and once in Istanbul, the head of the event organiser T3 said.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of Teknofest 2024 on Sunday, held in the southern city of Adana, Selcuk Bayraktar said that with next year’s festivals in the TRNC and Istanbul, "We will achieve new successes with the youth of both our country and friendly regions."

"In spite of those who drown humanity in darkness on the shores of the Eastern Mediterranean, we will raise the light of hope in Northern Cyprus with Teknofest," he said.

With projects rising in the skies above Istanbul, the Teknofest revolution will be taken one step further, he stressed.

Teknofest welcomes 1.1M visitors

Teknofest, organized in the southern city Adana this year, welcomed around 1.1 million visitors.

The 2024 event, which began on Wednesday, was the 10th edition of Teknofest, which started in Istanbul in 2018.

First nine editions of the event have hosted 10 million people totally and seen four million competition applicants.

Last year it was held three times in honour of Türkiye's centennial, in Istanbul, the capital of Ankara and the Aegean city Izmir.

In 2022, an international edition of the event was held for the first time, in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

Anadolu has been the global communication partner of the event since it began.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
