Thousands of people took to the streets across Türkiye for pro-Palestine demonstrations against Israel's deadly war on Gaza, one day ahead of it reaching its grim one-year mark.

Demonstrations took place in over 20 provinces on Sunday, according to Anadolu reporters.

A pro-Palestine rally was held in Istanbul, the nation’s commercial capital, where civil society groups came together to show their support for Palestine.

The capital Ankara also saw pro-Palestinian demonstrations, as did the provinces of Kirikkale, Nigde, Hakkari, Yalova, Trabzon, Artvin, Bayburt, Erzurum, Kars, Igdir, Erzincan, Ardahan, Sivas, Van, and Bitlis.

The provinces of Samsun, Cankiri, Amasya, and Sinop also protested Israel's attacks on Gaza.