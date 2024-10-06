CULTURE
3 MIN READ
New 'Joker' film, a dark musical, tops North America box office
"Folie a Deux" — French for "shared madness" — again stars Joaquin Phoenix as the unbalanced titular villain, this time joined by Lady Gaga playing the deranged Harley Quinn.
New 'Joker' film, a dark musical, tops North America box office
Stars Phoenix and Gaga sing, dance and plan assorted acts of mayhem. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 6, 2024

Warner Bros.' "Joker: Folie a Deux," a dark new musical Batman spinoff, has earned an estimated $40 million over the weekend to top the North American box office, industry watchers reported.

But that was far behind the $96.2 opening of the original "Joker" in 2019, a movie that earned Joaquin Phoenix a best-actor Oscar and grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

Industry analyst David A. Gross called it "a weak opening for the follow-up sequel in a superhero series."

"Folie a Deux" — French for "shared madness" — again stars Phoenix as the unbalanced titular villain, this time joined by Lady Gaga (playing the cheerily deranged Harley Quinn) as the two sing, dance and plan assorted acts of mayhem.

Todd Phillips directs, and the cast includes Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener.

Last week's box office leader, family-friendly sci-fi tale "The Wild Robot" from DreamWorks Animation, slipped a spot to second, taking in $18.7 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated.

Lupita Nyong'o voices Roz, an intelligent robot who is marooned on an uninhabited island and, to survive, has to befriend a menagerie o f woodland animals — and ends up adopting an adorable gosling.

Warner Bros.' "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" also slipped a spot, to third, earning $10.3 million.

Michael Keaton again plays the creepily hilarious title character with Winona Ryder reprising her role as Lydia Deetz, backed by "Beetlejuice" newcomers Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux.

RECOMMENDED

In fourth was Paramount's animated action film "Transformers One," the latest installment in the toy-based franchise, at $5.4 million.

And in fifth, for the second straight week, was "Speak No Evil," a psychol ogical horror film from Blumhouse and Universal Pictures, at $2.8 million. James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis star.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"White Bird" ($1.5 million)

"Deadpool & Wolverine" ($1.5 million)

"The Substance" ($1.3 million)

"Megalopolis" ($1.1 million)

RelatedA Kashmiri filmmaker's quest to reclaim narrative through cinema
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support