WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel's war caused lifetime mental harm to Gaza children: UNICEF
UNICEF has said that the trauma that Palestinian children in Gaza are suffering from Israel's war is going to have post-generational challenges for them.
Israel's war caused lifetime mental harm to Gaza children: UNICEF
Israel's war to have lifetime traumatic impact on Gaza children. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 6, 2024

After a year of Israel's war on Gaza, the head of UNICEF warned that children there will face "post-generational challenges” due to the conflict.

"If you look at Gaza really through the eyes of a child, it is a hellscape," UNICEF's executive director Catherine Russell told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, noting the toll of family deaths and displacements, as well as ongoing lack of food and clean water.

"They are so traumatised by what's happening," Russell said of the kids. "Even if we can get more supplies in there, the trauma that these children are suffering is going to have lifetime and even post-generational challenges for them."

Russell said it remains "very dangerous" to move humanitarian aid in Gaza. However, she credited her organisation with a "success story" of vaccinating thousands of children for polio in the area.

RECOMMENDED

On the latest Israeli military attacks in Lebanon, the UNICEF director said "the speed and intensity are shocking" and that "it makes it challenging for us" to reach the approximately 1 million displaced people there.

“I feel confident at this point that we can meet the needs but it is taking a tremendous amount of effort on our part to do it," Russell said.

RelatedThe unseen damage to Palestinian children by the Israeli occupation
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support