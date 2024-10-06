A massive explosion has targeted a convoy of dozens of Chinese travellers near an international airport in Pakistan's commercial capital Karachi late Sunday, killing at least one local and injuring 10 other people, including one Chinese national, police and local media reported.

Zia Lanjar, home minister for the southern Sindh province, which includes Karachi, told reporters that an improvised explosive device had targeted the convoy carrying Chinese nationals outside the airport, and had injured one of them.

He said the injured person had been taken to the hospital.

The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to local media.

The BLA has long targeted Chinese nationals in Pakistan, accusing them of stealing resources of the mineral-rich southwestern Balochistan province.