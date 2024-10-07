WORLD
Iran resumes air traffic amid rising tensions with Israel
Iran initially closed its airspace for less than two days, from Tuesday night until Thursday morning.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has advised European airlines to avoid Iranian airspace until October 31. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 7, 2024

Iranian authorities have announced the resumption of air traffic after flight cancellations at some airports over "operational restrictions", state media reported on Monday, as Israel vowed to retaliate for an Iranian missile strike.

Flights have been operational again since 11:00 pm (1930 GMT) Sunday and were being "carried out in accordance with the flight schedule", said Jafar Yazarloo, spokesman for Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation, quoted by the IRNA state news agency.

Iran on Tuesday launched around 200 missiles in its second direct attack on Israel, in what it said was retaliation for the killing of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders in the region, along with a general in Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Ever since, Israel has said that it will respond to Iran's attack.

Iran initially closed its airspace for less than two days, from Tuesday night until Thursday morning.

The aviation body announced then that both domestic and international flights were grounded for security reasons until the reopening.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has advised European airlines to avoid Iranian airspace until October 31, with the situation under on going review.

