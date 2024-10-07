WORLD
Israel will pay price for Gaza genocide — Erdogan says in Oct 7 message
Turkish President Erdogan extends condolences to the Palestinian and Lebanese people over the killing of tens of thousands of people by the Israeli government since October 7.
President Erdogan has reiterated Türkiye’s firm stance against Israeli government actions, regardless of the cost. / Photo: AA / AA
By Yusuf Kamadan, Alican Tekingunduz
October 7, 2024

Israel will eventually pay the price for the genocide that has been going on in Gaza for a year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"It should not be forgotten that Israel will sooner or later pay the price for this genocide that has been going on for a year," Erdogan said Monday on X.

Emphasising the need for collective action against Israel, he said: "Just as humanity's common alliance stopped Hitler, (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and his murder network will be stopped in the same way."

"Those dying in Gaza, Palestine, and Lebanon these days are not only women, children, babies, and innocent civilians but also humanity and the international system."

He underlined that tens of thousands of individuals, mostly women and children, have been murdered in Gaza in a year, and many institutions in Gaza, including hospitals and schools, were destroyed.

“Many journalists, representatives of civil society organisations, and ambassadors of peace are no longer among us,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish president also extended condolences to the Palestinian and Lebanese people over the killing of tens of thousands of people by the Israeli government since October 7.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to stand against the Israeli government, regardless of the cost, and call on the world to join this honourable stance,” Erdogan added.

Israel has continued its relentless war on Gaza following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Since then, nearly 42,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed, and over 97,100 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The ongoing Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza, exacerbating shortages of food, clean water, and medicine due to a long-standing blockade.

Israel is currently facing genocide charges at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
