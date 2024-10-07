The US invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq following the 9/11 terrorist attacks on American soil not only devastated the two Muslim-majority countries but also dented the prestige of the world’s biggest military power.

Despite the bitter experiences in the recent past – that includes the hasty and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and signing the ill-conceived deal with the Iraqi government to end the American combat mission – the Biden administration has steadfastly backed Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and also approved the invasion of Lebanon, allowing Tel Aviv to escalate tensions across the Middle East, according to recent reports.

Many analysts blamed the ill-planned US invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan on neoconservative political circles in Washington, which aimed to wreak havoc across the Eurasian region to redesign the Middle East.

While neoconservatism clearly failed in Iraq and Afghanistan, it is interesting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu currently employs a similar neocon-like language, promising to create a “New Middle East” out of the war on Palestine, Lebanon and possibly other countries in the region.

But how can Netanyahu find so much support from the US for his war-mongering? Which forces are pulling the strings behind the scenes for the US’s pro-Israeli Middle East policy?

Two top hawkish diplomats, Brett McGurk, the head of the US-led anti-Daesh global alliance, and Amos Hochstein, the US envoy to the Middle East, have been identified as two critical players shaping Washington’s Middle East policy, according to a recent Politico report.

According to US and Israeli officials, both Hoschtein, an Israeli army veteran, and McGurk, who backed the YPG/PKK terror group in the name of fighting Daesh, told Tel Aviv that Washington “agreed” with the hardliner Netanyahu government’s “broad strategy to shift” the embattled country’s military focus to the north against Hezbollah in Lebanon, the report said.

The media outlet also noted that the two top officials had conveyed the US’s ironclad support to Israel, which also means greenlighting a possible war between Iran and Israel, despite deep divisions within the Biden administration on the prospects of a wider conflict across the Middle East.

“Behind the scenes”, Hochstein and McGurk – and backed by other pro-Israel top national security officials – see Israel’s Lebanon attacks “as a history-defining moment, one that will reshape the Middle East for the better for years to come”, according to the Politico.

Who are McGurk and Hochstein?

McGurk, who was the main force behind the emergence of the new Iraqi constitution after the US invasion, has been long criticised for creating sectarian and ethnic divisions across the Middle Eastern country. Iraq has large Shia and Sunni populations alongside Arab and Kurdish groups.

In 2015, McGurk was also instrumental in the formation of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an umbrella group run mainly by the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is recognised as a terror group by Türkiye, the US and NATO.

Like Iraq, McGurk has played into ethnic lines in Syria to foment divisions between Arabs, Kurds and others, acting like the new Lawrence of Arabia, who sowed the seeds of discord among the multi-ethnic and multi-lingual communities of the Arab lands to provoke rebellion against the Ottoman Empire during WWI.

Now, McGurk might apply his divisive agenda in Lebanon, a country which has a large Christian population alongside its Sunni and Shia communities, facing Israeli aggression.