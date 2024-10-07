WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel relentlessly bombs Gaza on war's first anniversary
Israeli air strikes targeted an overcrowded refugee camp and tents within the hospital grounds in Deir al Balah, where a million displaced people have sought refuge.
Israel relentlessly bombs Gaza on war's first anniversary
Palestinians leave the area with a few belongings after the Israeli army attack on the Abdel Fattah Hamoud School on Jaffa Street, sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, Gaza on October 07, 2024. / Photo: AA / AA
Sena SerimSena Serim
October 7, 2024

Israel intensified its air and ground offensive in Gaza as the first anniversary of the war that has devastated much of the territory and shattered countless lives is observed.

On Monday, Israeli tanks advanced into Jabalia, the largest of Gaza's eight historic urban refugee camps, after encircling it, residents said.

Soon after the rocket volley, the Israeli military expanded evacuation orders in Jabalia to cover areas in the northern towns of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya.

Residents said Israeli forces pounded Jabalia from the air and the ground, and medics said several Palestinians had been killed, with rescuers unable to reach some of the victims.

Later on Monday, Palestinian medics said an Israeli air strike killed five Palestinians to the west of Jabalia.

The Israeli military said the operation would continue to prevent Hamas from regrouping.

RECOMMENDED

Israel targets hospital compound

In the central city of Deir al Balah, where a million displaced people are sheltering, an Israeli air strike hit tents inside al-Aqsa Hospital, wounding 11 people, Palestinian medics said.

The Israeli military claimed it struck at Hamas members operating from a command centre embedded inside the hospital.

The Israeli army later ordered residents in some eastern neighbourhoods of Khan Younis in southern Gaza to leave their homes, and many families started doing so, loading belongings on donkey carts and rickshaws.

In Gaza on Monday, uprooted Palestinian civilians expressed a desperate desire to go back to pre-war lives.

"Before Oct. 7, one had dreams. As a father, I have six children, my biggest burden was how to provide them with homes and get them married. But after Oct. 7, this came to nothing. After 58 years of work for me, same as my father - all of it went to dust and rocks," said Abu Hassan Shaheen.

RelatedWhat October 7 means in the history of Israel-Palestine conflict
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Yemen accuses UAE of secret prison and ammo cache at airbase, Abu Dhabi rejects claims
US Treasury chief calls EU retaliation over Greenland ‘unwise’ amid Trump tariff threat
European Parliament split on censure motion as von der Leyen skips debate
Heavy snow triggers 100-vehicle pileup, blocking interstate in Michigan
UN warns 'impediments' still block aid as Gaza ceasefire crosses 100 days
India accuses Poland of helping fuel 'terrorist infrastructure' in South Asia
Trump affirms support for Syria's unity, counterterrorism efforts in call with al Sharaa
Somalia, Qatar deepen defence ties with new cooperation deal
Religious leaders in Minnesota demand calm after ICE disruption
Artemis II set for historic NASA moon mission
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly Pakistan shopping centre fire as toll rises
Deadly virus grips Gaza as Israel blocks critical supplies