Israel intensified its air and ground offensive in Gaza as the first anniversary of the war that has devastated much of the territory and shattered countless lives is observed.

On Monday, Israeli tanks advanced into Jabalia, the largest of Gaza's eight historic urban refugee camps, after encircling it, residents said.

Soon after the rocket volley, the Israeli military expanded evacuation orders in Jabalia to cover areas in the northern towns of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya.

Residents said Israeli forces pounded Jabalia from the air and the ground, and medics said several Palestinians had been killed, with rescuers unable to reach some of the victims.

Later on Monday, Palestinian medics said an Israeli air strike killed five Palestinians to the west of Jabalia.

The Israeli military said the operation would continue to prevent Hamas from regrouping.