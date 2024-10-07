US scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun won the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their discovery of microRNA and its role in how genes are regulated, solving a decades-old mystery, the Nobel Assembly at Sweden's Karolinska Institute said.

"Their groundbreaking discovery revealed a completely new principle of gene regulation that turned out to be essential for multicellular organisms, including humans," the jury said on Monday.

Ruvkun said he was shocked to wi n the prestigious prize.

"It's quite a sea change," the 72-year-old professor at Harvard Medical School told AFP after receiving the news in a call from the prize committee in the early hours of Monday.

"I've won other awards in the past, but those were very quiet in comparison."

"There's already been TV crews and photographers, and 300 email messages from friends!" he said, as his dog barked at the front door with more reporters arriving.

Ruvkun shared that he and Ambros are "buddies" and had a congratulatory video call that morning.

"We just FaceTimed to high-five. We've been friends for years."

Collaborating but working separately

Ruvkun told Swedish public radio SR he looked forward to the Nobel gala banquet on December 10 in Stockholm, where the laureates will receive their prizes from the hands of Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf.

"It's a party. You don't think of a bunch of scientists as party animals but we really are," he said.

Ruvkun told AFP the pair would be "celebrating like crazy," praising Ambros as "always positive and wonderful."

The Nobel committee failed to reach Ambros by telephone to give him the news. He heard it instead from an SR reporter who called.