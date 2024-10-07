Esmail Qaani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, a foreign operations unit of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has been missing since Israeli strikes on Lebanon’s capital Beirut, according to a Reuters report citing two senior Iranian security officials.

Qaani had travelled to Lebanon after the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and the Iranian authorities had not been able to contact him since September 27, according to the report.

Though there is still no clarity on Qaani’s whereabouts or his fate, the force’s deputy commander Iraj Masjedi claimed that the top commander is in "good health" and actively carrying out his duties.

“Some ask us to issue a statement... there is no need for this,” Masjedi said in the Iranian state media.

The Quds Force is the overseas arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

It exerts significant influence over militias across the Middle East, including in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria, with its forces having actively supported Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad in the country’s civil war and assisted Iraqi security forces in their fight against Daesh.

In addition to military engagements, the Quds Force manages Iran’s relationships with the so-called ‘Axis of Resistance’, which includes proxies like Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

Related Why did Iran attack Israel with barrage of missiles?

Who is Esmail Qaani?

Esmail Qaani has long been central in shaping Tehran's military and paramilitary strategies abroad.

He was named by Tehran as the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps' overseas military-intelligence service, or Quds Force after the United States assassinated his predecessor Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad in 2020.