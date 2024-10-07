WORLD
3 MIN READ
Europe launches Hera probe to study deflected asteroid
Hera's s two-year journey to Dimorphos, the asteroid deflected by NASA's DART mission in 2022, aims to assess the aftermath of the impact and refine techniques for asteroid deflection, a vital strategy for planetary defence.
Europe launches Hera probe to study deflected asteroid
The European Space Agency selected Elon Musk's SpaceX for the launch to fill a gap in Europe's own access to space. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sena SerimSena Serim
October 7, 2024

Europe's Hera asteroid probe blasted off from Florida on a SpaceX rocket, beginning a two-year voyage to revisit an asteroid bashed off course by NASA's DART spacecraft in 2022.

The return visit to the Dimorphos asteroid two years after the historic collision marks the latest step in efforts to see whether an incoming small asteroid could if needed, be deflected from Earth to prevent potentially widespread damage.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the probe lifted off at around 1453 GMT, according to a live webcast.

The European Space Agency selected Elon Musk's SpaceX for the launch to fill a gap in Europe's own access to space.

Dimorphos is a moonlet of Didymos, which is defined as a near-Earth asteroid.

Post-impact survey

RECOMMENDED

DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) was a proof-of-concept mission designed to use a spacecraft to nudge a celestial object that might otherwise strike Earth. Dimorphos and Didymos do not pose an actual threat to Earth.

The spacecraft collided on Sept. 26, 2022, at about 22,530 kph into Dimorphos, roughly 11 million km from Earth.

Scientists said in March that the collision changed not only the small asteroid's path but its shape as well.

Built by Germany's OHB SE, Hera will conduct a post-impact survey of Dimorphos to help expand the US space agency's experimental collision two years ago into a repeatable strategy for planetary defence, according to ESA.

There are more than half a million asteroids in the Solar System, of which over 25,000 are classified as near-Earth objects. Of these, more than 1,000 are in ESA's risk list, meaning that they merit close follow-up observations, according to the agency.

RelatedSpaceX launches rescue mission to bring home stranded astronauts
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Yemen accuses UAE of secret prison and ammo cache at airbase, Abu Dhabi rejects claims
US Treasury chief calls EU retaliation over Greenland ‘unwise’ amid Trump tariff threat
European Parliament split on censure motion as von der Leyen skips debate
Heavy snow triggers 100-vehicle pileup, blocking interstate in Michigan
UN warns 'impediments' still block aid as Gaza ceasefire crosses 100 days
India accuses Poland of helping fuel 'terrorist infrastructure' in South Asia
Israeli army kills three Palestinians in Gaza in its latest ceasefire violation
Trump affirms support for Syria's unity, counterterrorism efforts in call with al Sharaa
Somalia, Qatar deepen defence ties with new cooperation deal
Religious leaders in Minnesota demand calm after ICE disruption
Artemis II set for historic NASA moon mission
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly Pakistan shopping centre fire as toll rises