Many prominent figures from the world of sports have shown their support for Palestine, which has been under brutal Israeli invasion since the incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 of last year.

From Formula One to tennis, from football to basketball, numerous sports stars have taken a public stand for Palestine, despite limitations and restrictions imposed by their respective authorities.

Israeli strikes, shelling, and ground attacks have killed nearly 42,000 Palestinians in Gaza over the past year, including at least 400 sportspeople, while, like much of the enclave, most of its sports facilities have been reduced to ruins in the relentless onslaught.

'Enough is enough'

Calls for an end to the fighting have permeated expressions of pro-Palestinian support, including by seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

Seven months into Israel's offensive, Hamilton called for a halt to the attacks on Gaza which had by then caused a major humanitarian catastrophe.

"Enough is enough. We cannot continue to watch this tragedy unfold and not speak up. The trauma and terror so many, but particularly innocent children, are experiencing is horrifying. This must stop — for the children, for their families, and for their lives," the 39-year-old Mercedes driver from UK wrote in an Instagram story on May 28.

Putting on a more visual expression of pro-Palestinian support, eight-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving attended a post-match news conference on Nov. 18 wearing a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh.

In football, Manchester United legend Eric Cantona took to Instagram in May to question pro-Israeli support despite the devastation in Gaza.

The former French player asked, "Is there anyone left to defend these criminals? Is there anyone left who would not condemn the criminals? Are there still states that still arm these criminals? Is there anyone left who would not call this a genocide? Is there anyone left who would not shed a tear in the face of such horror?"

His compatriot, veteran striker Karim Benzema, who won the 2022 men's Ballon d'Or award, made an appeal for the victims of indiscriminate Israeli attacks against Palestinians.

"All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children," he said on X last year. Benzema had joined the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid in June 2023.

Coco Gauff, the US Open women's singles champion in 2023, highlighted the need for public awareness and action to bring change for the Palestinians, telling UAE state-owned newspaper The National: "I feel like it's very ignorant to say you're not aware because it is everywhere, you see it on the news and I think it's important for us as privileged civilians to do our research and just continue to demand our leaders to make a change and I will not advocate for that.

Many athletes have shown their support with financial aid as well.

Another tennis star, Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, announced in November 2023 that she would donate a part of her prize money from the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Finals to the Palestinian cause.