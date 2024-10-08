Tuesday, October 8, 2024

1940 GMT — The Israeli army ordered the evacuation of patients and staff at three hospitals in northern Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

Israel “demands the evacuation of Kamal Adwan Hospital, the Indonesian Hospital, and Al-Awda Hospital from patients and health personnel,” it said in a statement.

Israeli troops arrested "a paramedic who accompanied a critical care patient during their transfer from Kamal Adwan Hospital despite prior coordination,” according to the statement, that noted the army is besieging the Kamal Adwan Hospital and firing at its administrative headquarters.

The army threatened the hospitals with "destruction, killing, and arrest" if they did not evacuate, similar to what happened at the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City which has been besieged for weeks at a time since last November, it added.

The ministry warned that the Kamal Adwan Hospital could stop functioning within hours because of a lack of fuel.

Gaza health officials pleaded for the "serious protection for health institutions and their staff, especially in northern Gaza."

More updates 👇

1936 GMT — UN official warns about 'use of reproductive violence in unfolding genocide in Gaza'

The UN's special rapporteur on violence against women and girls denounced the ill-treatment of Palestinian women and children by Israel and warned about the use of reproductive violence unfolding in Gaza.

Reem Alsalem responded to Anadolu's question during a news conference at UN headquarters in New York about Israel systematically targeting women and children in Gaza, given reports of increased deaths, sexual violence and the destruction of a fertility clinic.

"I'm sure you are aware that I have also repeatedly spoken and expressed alarm at the treatment of Palestinian women and children, civilians," she said, noting sexual violence experienced by not only Palestinian women but also Palestinian men by Israel.

1929 GMT — 7 including women and children killed in Israeli air strike on Syrian capital

At least seven civilians, including children and women, were killed, and 11 others injured in an Israeli air strike on a residential building in the Mezzeh neighbourhood of Damascus, according to Syria's regime media.

“The Israeli enemy launched an air strike with three missiles from the occupied Golan, targeting a residential building in the densely populated Mezzeh neighbourhood of Damascus,” SANA news agency reported, citing an unnamed military source.

1830 GMT — Israeli army claims discovery of Hezbollah tunnel from Lebanon into Israel

The Israeli army said evening that it discovered a Hezbollah tunnel extending 10 meters from southern Lebanon into Israeli territory.

A military statement said that the army “located and dismantled a Hezbollah underground tunnel that crossed approximately 10 meters from the Marwahin area in Lebanon into Israeli territory near the Zar'it community.”

The tunnel, which was located several months ago, is blocked at the border area and does not have an exit point into Israeli territory.

“The tunnel was under full operational control until the arrival of the soldiers in the area to prevent its use for terrorist activities,” the statement claimed.

1708 GMT — Netanyahu claims Israel has killed Nasrallah's successors

Israeli forces have killed the would-be successors of late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed, without naming them.

"We've degraded Hezbollah's capabilities. We took out thousands of terrorists, including Nasrallah himself and Nasrallah's replacement, and the replacement of the replacement," Netanyahu said in a pre-recorded video message.

Earlier, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Hashem Safieddine, the man expected to replace the slain Nasrallah, had probably been "eliminated". It was not immediately clear who Netanyahu meant by the "replacement of the replacement".

"Today, Hezbollah is weaker than it has been for many, many years," Netanyahu said in the video message directed at the people of Lebanon.

1641 GMT — 'Nightmare in Gaza is now entering atrocious, abominable second year': UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern for the escalating humanitarian and political crises in Gaza and Lebanon as he condemned violations of international law.

Guterres warned that Gaza is entering a devastating second year of crisis, calling it a "nightmare" marked by humanitarian, political, diplomatic, and moral collapse. He highlighted the immense suffering, noting over 41,000 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, with thousands still missing under rubble.

Guterres condemned violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza and emphasised the critical role of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), cautioning against Israeli legislation that could limit the agency's efforts, which he said would worsen the already dire situation.

He also raised alarms about an escalating conflict in Lebanon, warning of a potential all-out war as Israeli strikes have already killed over 2,000 people and displaced more than 1 million.

1640 GMT — Death toll from yearlong Israeli assaults on Lebanon surpasses 2,000

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced Wednesday that the death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon has risen to 2,119, with another 10,019 injured since Oct. 8, 2023.

The ministry said in a statement that during the past 24 hours 36 people were killed and 150 others injured.

In a separate statement, Environment Minister Nasser Yassin stated: “During the past 24 hours, 137 air strikes were recorded, bringing the total number of attacks since the beginning of the aggression to 9,400."

Yassin added: "990 centres have been opened to accommodate displaced people, of which 781 centres have reached their maximum capacity, with 181,700 displaced individuals registered in the shelters.”

1634 GMT — Israeli protesters block road to Netanyahu's office demanding hostage swap deal

Israeli protesters blocked the road that leads to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in West Jerusalem and demanded a hostage swap deal with Hamas.

The Walla news website said protesters placed ballot boxes on the road to demand early elections and advocated for a hostage swap.

The site confirmed that police forcibly cleared protesters and detained seven.

Rabbis from the far-right Religious Zionism party earlier urged Netanyahu to explore all options to secure the return of hostages held in Gaza, even if it requires negotiations.

The demand followed a warning from Abu Obaida, spokesperson for Hamas's military wing, Qassam Brigades, who said he does not rule out the possibility of Israeli captives in Gaza entering a "dark tunnel," indicating the complexities of the situation and the uncertainty regarding their future.

1350 GMT — Nearly 50 Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza and Lebanon — army

At least 48 Israeli soldiers were injured in Gaza and Lebanon in the past 24 hours, according to the Israeli army's website.

Israel ramped up its ground offensive on Lebanon's southern coast, deploying more troops and urging civilians near the Mediterranean to evacuate.

Hezbollah said it had fired rockets at the Israeli city of Haifa after the Israeli military reported 85 projectiles crossing from Lebanon.

1324 GMT — Qatar launches aid airlift to Lebanon amid Israeli onslaught

Qatar launched an airlift between Doha and Beirut to provide humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid relentless Israeli attacks.

Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah Al-Khater said 10 C-17 planes loaded with medical supplies, shelter materials, and food will be sent to Lebanon throughout October.

“In terms of Qatar's support for the Lebanese Republic, this support is longstanding and ongoing,” the diplomat said during a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut.

“It is support for Lebanon's national institutions and the Lebanese Armed Forces, which play a local role in this context, as well as support for the health sector and humanitarian relief,” she added.

1317 GMT — Iran threatens ‘crushing response’ to any Israeli attack

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi vowed a “crushing response” to any Israeli attacks against his country.

“We advise the Zionist regime (Israel) not to test Iran’s will,” he said on Tuesday, at an event in Tehran attended by the ambassadors of Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, and Syria.

“Any attack on Iran will be met with a crushing response,” he warned.

The top Iranian diplomat said that last year’s Hamas attack against Israel “led to significant developments that were not in Tel Aviv's favour.”

Araghchi warned that any attack on Iran’s infrastructure “would be met with a firm response.”

1235 GMT — WFP calls for de-escalation in Lebanon amid years of accumulated crisis

The World Food Program (WFP) has called for de-escalation of the conflict in Lebanon, saying the humanitarian needs in the country have "already been wracked by accumulated problems over the last few years."

"Diplomatic and political solutions must be found because of the significance of the humanitarian need in a country … not least the economic crisis, but also the fragility that comes from hosting the equivalent of 25 percent of their population in refugees and really a country which is already on its knees and that cannot cope with an extended period of crisis such as we are facing right now," said Matthew Hollingworth, WFP’s country director of Lebanon told a UN briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

Nothing that over 1.2 million have been affected by the current crisis in Lebanon, Hollingworth said that more than 200,000 people live in 973 formal shelters inside Beirut.

He added that 773 of those shelters were absolutely "chock-a-block full."

1233 GMT — Denmark renews call for nationals to leave Lebanon immediately

Denmark has renewed its urgent call for Danish nationals to leave Lebanon immediately, citing the increasing risk that commercial flights may be halted without prior notice in the coming days.

“Travel now while it's still possible. There is an increasing and significant risk that commercial opportunities will cease altogether without warning. Don't wait for a direct flight to Denmark, but book the first available tickets out of the country,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

1056 GMT — EU foreign policy chief urges immediate ceasefire in Lebanon

The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire in Lebanon, highlighting that 20% of the population has been displaced due to intensified bombings by Israel and escalating conflict across the region.

Speaking at the European Parliament, Borrell underscored the dire situation at t he Gaza border and its impact on Lebanon, where Hezbollah's rocket attacks and Israel's military response have escalated tensions.

"The bombings are incredibly strong, and towns centres are being affected too," he said.

Borrell revealed that approximately 50,000 displaced Lebanese have fled to Syria, and estimated civilian casualties have already reached 2,000.

1051 GMT — Hezbollah backs Lebanon speaker’s efforts to reach ceasefire with Israel

The Lebanese group Hezbollah said it backs political efforts by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to reach a ceasefire with Israel.

“We have full confidence in the big brother Berri,” Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem said in a televised speech on Tuesday.

"We support political efforts led by Berri with its primary goal of a ceasefire,” he added.

Qassem said any other discussions “have no place for Hezbollah before the ceasefire.”

Qassem said Hezbollah’s military capabilities are still “intact.”

"The group is strictly organised. We have overcome the painful blows and alternatives have been secured in all locations without exception,” he added.

1009 GMT — Biden to meet Scholz, Macron, Starmer in Berlin

US President Joe Biden plans to meet the leaders of Germany, France and Britain in Berlin on Saturday to discuss the Middle East and Ukraine conflicts, a German government source said.

Afterwards Biden, Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer are to travel to the US air base at Ramstein for talks on military support for Ukraine, to be attended by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other leaders, the source said Tuesday.

0953 GMT — Scores of rockets launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel

Israeli army has said it detected launch of some 85 rockets from Lebanon toward Haifa, Galilee region in northern Israel.

0950 GMT — Israel arrests 30 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids

The Israeli army rounded up 30 more Palestinians on Tuesday in military raids across the occupied West Bank, according to a prisoners’ affairs group.

The raids targeted the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, occupied East Jerusalem, and Nablus in the occupied territory, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

“The raids were marked by abuse, threats against detainees and their families, and acts of vandalism and destruction on citizens' homes,” it added.

The new arrests brought to 11,200 the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since last year, including those who were later released, according to Palestinian figures.

0911 GMT — UN agencies warn of food shortages, disease outbreaks in Lebanon

World Food Programme has voiced concern over Lebanon's ability to feed itself, saying thousands of hectares of farmland across the country's south has been destroyed or abandoned due to Israeli attacks.

"Agriculture-wise, food production-wise, (there is) extraordinary concern for Lebanon's ability to continue to feed itself," Matthew Hollingworth, WFP country director in Lebanon, told a Geneva press briefing, adding that harvests will not occur and that produce is rotting in fields.

At the same briefing, World Health Organization official Ian Clarke in Beirut warned that there was a much higher risk of disease outbreaks among Lebanon's displaced population.

"We are facing a situation where there is a much higher risk of disease outbreaks, such as acute watery diarrhoea, hepatitis A, and a number of vaccine preventable diseases," Clarke said.

0906 GMT — Hezbollah deputy chief says group's capabilities intact, supports ceasefire efforts

Hezbollah's deputy leader Naim Qassem has said in a televised address that the Iran-backed group's capabilities were intact and its militants were pushing back Israeli ground incursions, despite the "painful blows" inflicted by Israel in recent weeks.

Qassem said the group supported the efforts of Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri to secure a ceasefire, without providing further details on any conditions demanded by Hezbollah.