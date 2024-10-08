The United States on Monday has warned its citizens that they should reconsider traveling to Rwanda, citing an outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus.

The East African nation over the weekend said the Ebola-like disease has killed 12 people, mostly health workers, since an outbreak was announced late last month.

The travel advisory to Rwanda has been raised to level three, the US State Department said, meaning Americans "should reconsider travel to Rwanda."

The scale tops out at 4, which cautions citizens not to travel to a country at all.

According to the Rwandan health ministry, 41 people have been confirmed to have contracted the disease.