South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said his country agreed with Singapore to enter into a strategic partnership next year, the 50th anniversary of the two nations setting up diplomatic relations.

Yoon is visiting Singapore for a summit with Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday.

In a televised address, he said the two nations will deepen cooperation in fields such as artificial intelligence and startups under the strategic partnership.

South Korea is the world's third biggest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and Singapore is an LNG hub.