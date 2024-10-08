Samsung Electronics has issued a rare apology and acknowledged facing a "crisis" over its technological competitiveness, reflected in disappointing profit guidance, despite a global AI boom.

The South Korean company said on Tuesday it expected third-quarter profits to rise to 9.1 trillion won ($6.8 billion), up 274.5 percent from a year earlier, falling short of market expectations as the company struggles to leverage robust demand for the chips used in artificial intelligence servers.

"Today, we, the management of Samsung Electronics, would like to first say sorry to you," Samsung said in a statement signed by Jun Young-hyun, the vice chairman of its device solutions division.

It said that "concerns have arisen about our fundamental technological competitiveness and the future of the company" because of the results.

"Our management will take the lead in overcoming the crisis... We will make the serious situation we are currently facing an opportunity for a resurgence."

The results are up around three-fold from the same period last year but down nearly 13 percent from the previous quarter.

Layoffs

The rare apology came about a week after the tech giant said it intended to reduce staff in some of its operations in Asia, describing the move as "routine workforce adjustments".

Bloomberg reported that the layoffs could affect about 10 percent of the workforce in those markets, while other reports claimed the planned move could affect up to 30 percent of overseas employees at some operations.

Samsung has been lagging behind South Korea's SK hynix when it comes to high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips used in AI chipsets, which could be one of the biggest causes of the profit estimate released on Tuesday, said Kim Dae-jong at Sejong University in Seoul.