As the conflict in the Middle East intensifies after Israeli attacks on Lebanon last month, countries are working to evacuate their citizens out of the conflict zone.

According to Reuters, Greek-administered Cyprus assisted in evacuations for China, Greece, Portugal and Slovakia.

Back in 2006, the island had been used to evacuate close to 60,000 people from Lebanon after the last serious escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

Here is a list of countries evacuating its citizens and the route they are using:

TURKIYE

On Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said navy ships would evacuate Turks who have applied to leave Lebanon by sea on Wednesday.

The ministry added that the two ships were expected to set off for Beirut on Tuesday with a total capacity of around 2,000 passengers.

It said the evacuation process will continue in the following days if necessary, adding that the ships carrying out the evacuation will also transport humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

CHINA

More than 200 Chinese citizens have been safely evacuated from Lebanon, China's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

“The Chinese Embassy in Lebanon remains firm in Lebanon and continues to assist Chinese citizens remaining there in taking security measures,” it said.

TAIWAN

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said three Taiwanese in Lebanon were expected to return to the island this month and that two others had opted to stay for family reasons.

According to Reuters, the ministry said another Taiwanese decided late last month to take a boat out of the country arranged by China.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its territory and considers the island's people to be Chinese citizens, a position the government in Taipei strongly objects to.

GERMANY

A total of 460 people have so far been flown out of Lebanon. Further flights are being prepared depending on requirements and the situation.

The German military on Wednesday flew 130 German citizens out of Lebanon. Unlike evacuation flights, flights as part of a diplomatic pick-up are not accompanied by armed soldiers.

Last week, a German military aircraft returned from Beirut to Berlin with staff from the German Embassy, along with their families and personnel from German intermediary organisations.

The aircraft landed in the evening with around 110 passengers on board, the Foreign Office confirmed.

SPAIN

Last Thursday, the Spanish government evacuated the first group of its citizens, bringing 250 people home on board two military planes which landed at the Torrejon air base east of the capital Madrid.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry claimed that the situation in Lebanon was so serious that part of the embassy staff will be airlifted out of Beirut on a second plane, leaving only a skeleton staff behind to carry out essential diplomatic work.

FRANCE

The French government has started evacuating its citizens, with the first group arriving on one of four flights that landed at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.

The French embassy in Lebanon has reportedly negotiated two additional flights to Paris with the Lebanese national airline MEA.

Meanwhile, flag carrier Air France says it has suspended all passenger flights to Lebanon until at least October 8.

LATVIA/LITHUANIA

According to the Lithuanian Defence Minister, the armed forces evacuated 18 Lithuanian and eight Latvian citizens from Lebanon over the weekend.

He wrote on Facebook on Saturday: “The Lithuanian Armed Forces, together with the National Crisis Management Centre (NKVC) and the Foreign Ministry, have just successfully evacuated Lithuanian citizens from Lebanon.

Among the evacuees, nine were minors, he added.

UNITED STATES

According to UPI, the State Department shared on Monday that around 900 Americans have been evacuated from Lebanon on US organised flights.

The State Department shared that the government has been chartering planes and reserving seats on flights out of the Middle Eastern country to aid citizens in their departure.

On September 27, the American embassy in Lebanon tweeted that they would not be evacuating US citizens.

“There is a commercially available flight that US citizens who expressed interest in departing Lebanon will have to book and pay directly with the airline,” the tweet read.

Available flights back to the US were costing around $5,000 to $8,000.

According to Reuters, last week the United States organised a flight from Beirut to Istanbul on Wednesday to allow Americans to leave Lebanon amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Miller told a press briefing that around 7,000 U.S. citizens in Lebanon had registered with the US government to receive information about leaving the country, although not all of those are looking for assistance to leave.

AUSTRALIA

According to an Australian news website, almost 350 Australian citizens and their families landed in Sydney on Tuesday.

“More than 3,700 Australians wanting to depart the increasingly unsafe Middle Eastern country are registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and 904 have already left Beirut Airport on assisted flights,” it shared.