A World Health Organization official warned on Tuesday of disease outbreaks in Lebanon due to crowded conditions in displacement shelters and hospital closures as medics have fled Israel's assault.

Israeli forces have begun a ground invasion in the southwest of Lebanon, escalating a year-long conflict with the Iran-backed group Hezbollah that has killed over 1,000 people in the past two weeks and triggered a mass flight.

"We are facing a situation where there is a much higher risk of disease outbreaks, such as acute watery diarrhoea, hepatitis A, and a number of vaccine-preventable diseases," the WHO's Ian Clarke, Deputy Incident Manager for Lebanon, told a Geneva press briefing by video link from Beirut.

The UN health agency has already warned that the system is overstretched and five hospitals in the country have closed so far and four are only partly functional, Clarke said.