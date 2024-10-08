WORLD
2 MIN READ
WHO warns of disease outbreaks in Lebanese shelters amid Israel's invasion
The global health body emphasised that disease outbreaks are exacerbated by overcrowded shelters and hospital closures resulting from ongoing Israeli attacks, putting immense strain on the healthcare system and complicating relief efforts.
WHO warns of disease outbreaks in Lebanese shelters amid Israel's invasion
Crowded shelters in Lebanon pose serious health threats as Israel continues its invasion. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
October 8, 2024

A World Health Organization official warned on Tuesday of disease outbreaks in Lebanon due to crowded conditions in displacement shelters and hospital closures as medics have fled Israel's assault.

Israeli forces have begun a ground invasion in the southwest of Lebanon, escalating a year-long conflict with the Iran-backed group Hezbollah that has killed over 1,000 people in the past two weeks and triggered a mass flight.

"We are facing a situation where there is a much higher risk of disease outbreaks, such as acute watery diarrhoea, hepatitis A, and a number of vaccine-preventable diseases," the WHO's Ian Clarke, Deputy Incident Manager for Lebanon, told a Geneva press briefing by video link from Beirut.

The UN health agency has already warned that the system is overstretched and five hospitals in the country have closed so far and four are only partly functional, Clarke said.

RECOMMENDED

He added that hospitals had been shut because medics had either fled the fighting or been asked to evacuate by Lebanese authorities.

At the same briefing, a World Food Programme official voiced concern about Lebanon's ability to feed itself, saying thousands of hectares of farmland across the country's south have burned or been abandoned amid escalating hostilities.

"Agriculture-wise, food production-wise, (there is) extraordinary concern for Lebanon's ability to continue to feed itself," said Matthew Hollingworth, WFP country director in Lebanon, adding that harvests will not occur and that the existing crops are rotting in fields.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Yemen accuses UAE of secret prison and ammo cache at airbase, Abu Dhabi rejects claims
US Treasury chief calls EU retaliation over Greenland ‘unwise’ amid Trump tariff threat
European Parliament split on censure motion as von der Leyen skips debate
Heavy snow triggers 100-vehicle pileup, blocking interstate in Michigan
UN warns 'impediments' still block aid as Gaza ceasefire crosses 100 days
India accuses Poland of helping fuel 'terrorist infrastructure' in South Asia
Israeli army kills three Palestinians in Gaza in its latest ceasefire violation
Trump affirms support for Syria's unity, counterterrorism efforts in call with al Sharaa
Somalia, Qatar deepen defence ties with new cooperation deal
Religious leaders in Minnesota demand calm after ICE disruption
Artemis II set for historic NASA moon mission
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly Pakistan shopping centre fire as toll rises