Israel’s year-long genocidal war on Gaza has devastated sacred spaces in the besieged Palestinian enclave, with the Zionist state targeting the very core of the territory’s religious identity.

The assault on places of worship and religious sites is not just collateral damage in a broader conflict but appears to be a deliberate campaign to erase Gaza’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

In a detailed report issued last week, the Palestinian Ministry of Endowments revealed the alarming scale of destruction over the past year.

According to the report, Israel has destroyed at least 611 mosques and three churches and partially damaged 214 mosques during its aggressive bombardment of Gaza since October 7, 2023.

The devastation extends beyond Gaza, with illegal Zionist settlers in the occupied West Bank repeatedly storming and desecrating the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The report notes that Al-Aqsa was stormed 262 times in the past year, with Israeli settlers performing Jewish prayers at the Muslim holy site.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has led the charge, personally storming Al-Aqsa six times along with other far-right government ministers.

His provocative actions, including threats to establish a synagogue on the site, have fuelled tensions and intensified the occupation’s agenda to assert control over Palestinian holy places.

In Gaza, the destruction is staggering.

The report stated that 79 percent of the enclave’s mosques have been destroyed.

Besides, at least 19 cemeteries have been targeted, with graves exhumed and desecrated in what many see as an act of disrespect and violence against Palestinian dignity.

This widespread demolition of places of worship accentuates the broader assault on Gaza's religious and cultural identity.

The Ministry of Endowments also reported that 238 of its staff members have been killed, with 19 others detained by Israeli forces.

As the war continues, Gaza’s civilian population continues to suffer immensely.

The Health Ministry in Gaza announced that nearly 42,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began in 2023, with over 97,000 injured.