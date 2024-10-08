Geoffrey Hinton, known at the Godfather of AI, and physicist John Hopfield won the Nobel physics prize on Tuesday for their pioneering work on the foundations of artificial intelligence.

"In the same circumstances, I would do the same again, but I am worried that the overall consequence of this might be systems more intelligent than us that eventually take control," British-Canadian Hinton, 76, told reporters via a pho ne interview after the announcement.

Hinton raised eyebrows in 2023 when he quit his job at Google to warn of the "profound risks to society and humanity" of the technology.

The pair were honoured "for foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks," the jury said.

Ellen Moons, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, told a press conference that these tools have become part of our daily lives, including in facial recognition and language translation.

While lauding the potential of AI, Moons noted that "its rapid development has also raised concerns about our future collectively."

"Humans carry the responsibility for using this new technology in a safe and ethical way," she said.

Hopfield, a 91-year-old American professor at Princeton University, was spotlighted for having created the "Hopfield network," also known as associative memory, which can be used to "store and reconstruct images and other types of patterns in data."

'Exceed people's intellectual ability'

The jury said Hinton, a 76-year-old professor at the University of Toronto, used the Hopfield network as a foundation for a new network: "the Boltzmann machine".

Hinton was credited for inventing "a method that can autonomously find properties in data, and so perform tasks such as identifying specific elements in pictures."

"I'm flabbergasted, I had no idea this would happen," Hinton told reporters via a phone interview as the laureates were announced in Stockholm.