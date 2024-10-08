The chief of Britain's domestic intelligence service has blamed extreme right-wing ideologies for a "staggering" rise in the number of children being investigated for terrorism.

MI5 boss Ken McCallum said on Tuesday that Russian intelligence was seeking to cause "mayhem" in Britain because of its support for Ukraine and that his agency had investigated growing numbers of Iran-backed plots.

Under-18s represent 13 percent of people being investigated by the spy agency for possible involvement in terror activities, McCallum said.

He told reporters at MI5's Counter Terrorism Operations Centre in London that the number marked "a threefold increase in the last three years".

McCallum said the internet was the "biggest factor" driving the rise, describing how easily youngsters can access "inspirational and instructional material" from their bedrooms.

He said the intelligence service was seeing "far too many cases where very young people are being drawn into poisonous online extremism" and singled out "canny" internet memes.

Substantial threat

"Extreme right-wing terrorism in particular skews heavily towards young people, driven by propaganda that shows a cann y understanding of online culture," he added.