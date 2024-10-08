Israel’s war on Gaza is proving to be a shot in the arm for the US economy, with up to 80 percent of its all-time high military aid to Tel Aviv in the last 12 months routed back to American companies.

US spending on Israeli military and related operations in the Middle East since October 7, 2023, is nearly $23 billion, substantially higher than in any other year since Washington began granting military aid to Israel in 1959, according to a research paper released by the Costs of War project by Brown University’s Watson Institute.

The terms of military aid require the Israeli government to divert most of that money back to the US for buying weapons from American companies.

The condition ensures a “steady flow” of income for US weapons firms that, in turn, provide “stable manufacturing jobs” in small and midsize communities across the country.

“The foreign military assistance programme requires most purchases to be from US companies. This is a longstanding arrangement, and the US makes this point in its arguments in favour of such assistance,” Harvard University professor Linda J Bilmes, who co-authored the research paper, tells TRT World.

Israel is one of the few countries that are allowed to buy arms directly from US companies with “minimal” oversight.

Bilmes says the Biden administration has “openly justified” its foreign aid spending for Israel in the name of “creating jobs for Americans” as US weapons makers hire workers to “replenish” the depleting stockpiles of arms and ammunition.

In the budget for 2025, the White House made a case for its $92 billion emergency supplemental request for urgent national security needs—including those relating to Israel—on the pretext that it would create and sustain jobs in “dozens of states across America”.

This becomes especially important in the political context, with the Democrats facing a stiff challenge from Republican candidate Donald Trump in this year’s presidential elections.

Trump has made the “failing American economy” under President Biden the centrepiece of his campaign, along with immigration.

Bilmes lists six big companies that are supplying arms and other equipment to Israel – Boeing, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RTX (formerly Raytheon) and equipment producer Caterpillar.

These firms, along with their suppliers and financial institutions, have maintained “longstanding commercial relationships” with Israel, which is their “important customer”.

RTX, formerly Raytheon

RTX is the world’s largest producer of guided missiles, which are capable of changing direction after leaving their launching pads.

The company sells Israel air-to-surface missiles for its F-16 fighter jets as well as engines for F-15 and F-16 fighter jets, the research paper says.

RTX also runs a joint venture called Rafael with an Israeli weapons company. It produces interceptors for Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system meant for stopping short-range, surface-to-surface rockets of up to 70-kilometre range.

Lloyd Austin, the current US Secretary of Defence, is a former board member of Raytheon and has a “depth of experience working for the arms industry”.

Owing to lucrative defence contracts, the company’s market value has gone up almost 84 percent since October 7, 2023.

Lockheed Martin

The world’s largest weapons manufacturer, Lockheed Martin supplies Israel with F-16 and F-35 fighter jets that Tel Aviv has used “extensively” to bomb Gaza.

It also makes C-130 Hercules transport planes that Israel used during its ground invasion last year.