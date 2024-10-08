Since October 7, 2023, Israeli assaults have killed thousands of Palestinians in Gaza, where the attacks turned the destruction into ecocide.

In Israel’s attacks in Gaza, nearly 42,000 Palestinians were killed in one year, and nearly 100,000 were injured.

In addition to this humanitarian crisis, the attacks have caused ecocide by damaging agricultural lands, water resources, ecosystems, and biodiversity.

The term ecocide, used as an abbreviation for ecological destruction, is defined by the European Law Institute as "the destruction and devastation of the environment at any cost."

The concept of ecocide was introduced by biology professor Arthur W. Galston during the Vietnam War in the 1970s and was frequently used in protests against the US military's use of herbicides and Agent Orange to destroy the country's vegetation and crops.

Ecocide is recognised as a crime under the category of war crimes in the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, which defines attacks that cause wide, long-term, and serious damage to the natural environment in the context of war or conflict as criminal acts.

Traces of ecocide in Gaza

In the first four months of the attacks, Israel dropped 70,000 tons of bombs on the region, including phosphorus bombs, which are prohibited under the United Nations Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW), the government in Gaza announced.

In a photograph taken by Anadolu’s photojournalist Mustafa al Kharouf on October 9, 2023, M825 and M825A1 artillery shells, labeled D528, were clearly visible.

This label is used by the US Defense Department to refer to "white phosphorus-based munitions."

According to the UN, munitions classified as incendiary weapons, including white phosphorus bombs, can cause significant damage to infrastructure and the environment.

Highly dangerous, white phosphorus ignites upon contact with air and cannot be extinguished as long as there is oxygen present.

When it comes into contact with water, white phosphorus can remain hidden for years and poisons aquatic life. It spreads through water sources into watersheds, and then into the soil and air.

When it comes into contact with plants, it kills them.

Destruction of agricultural lands

According to the Damage Assessment of Agricultural Areas in Gaza report jointly published by the UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) in collaboration with the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in June, agricultural productivity in Gaza has declined over time due to the ongoing war.

Various analyses conducted using images from the Sentinel-2 satellite taken in 2017 and 2024 examined the damage to trees and field crops.

The study concluded that bombings, damage caused by heavy vehicles, air strikes, and other elements of conflict have severely impacted agricultural areas.

The agricultural land in Gaza covers approximately 150 square kilometres, which corresponds to 41 percent of the region.

Compared to the average of the previous seven years, a decrease in productivity was observed in 63 percent of the fields by June 2024.