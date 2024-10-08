The Israeli army deliberately shelled a civilian vehicle in Gaza City, killing 5-year-old Hind Rajab and six members of her family as they attempted to flee intense fighting in January, Sky News revealed in its investigation report broadcast recently.

The report, based on satellite imagery, forensic analysis, and interviews, suggests that the Israeli army deliberately targeted the car with seven family members inside, then obstructed rescue efforts, and even shelled an ambulance that responded to help them, killing two paramedics.

The incident occurred on January 29, when Hind and her relatives were trying to escape from Tel al Hawa neighbourhood that was under Israeli attacks that day. The family was divided into two groups, with Hind and six others getting into a small black car while the rest set off on foot.

Within minutes of leaving, the car was struck by gunfire near a petrol station, just 350 metres from where they had started.

Hind’s mother, Wissam Hamada, who was on foot, witnessed the attack but was initially unable to comprehend that her daughter’s car was being targeted.

After hours of attempting to contact those inside the vehicle, 15-year-old Layan, one of the passengers, was able to answer a phone call. She reported that everyone inside was "sleeping" and that she and Hind had been wounded.

Layan eventually handed the phone to Hind, whose desperate cries for help were cut short by renewed gunfire.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) tried to dispatch an ambulance but required Israeli military approval to enter what had become a so-called restricted military zone.