As we mark the one-year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas-led attacks on Israel and the devastating Israeli war in Gaza, the region remains in turmoil. Israel's war on Gaza and its expanding attacks in Lebanon have claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced over 2 million people, and rendered the prospect of peace in the Middle East, for now, a distant fantasy.

With Israel poised to strike Iran in the latest round of tit-for-tat attacks between the two countries, those living in the region fear an uncontrollable expansion of the war.

At such a critical moment, questions around the role of the United States loom large. Having failed thus far to significantly influence Israel's decisions, will US President Joe Biden now turn up the pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prevent a wider war? The answer remains uncertain.

Iran has long nurtured its proxies in Lebanon and in the region with the aim of weakening Israel. On October 8 of last year, that strategy kicked into gear when Hezbollah, arguably the strongest and most capable of Iran's proxies, launched rocket barrages into northern Israel.

The move set off a year-long exchange of attacks between Hezbollah and Israel, first displacing the Israeli population in northern Israel and now the population of southern Lebanon.

Israel has recently shifted its focus from Gaza to its northern border when the military dramatically escalated the conflict by assassinating Hezbollah's Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

With both Hamas and Hezbollah severely weakened, Israel now sees an opportunity to strike a significant blow to Iran itself.

Impotent US

In recent weeks, Netanyahu and other leading Israeli figures, including former Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, have openly contemplated or advocated striking Iran's nuclear facilities.

Such a move would undoubtedly plunge the region into deeper chaos and could provoke a much larger, multi-front war, one that would bring in the US in a manner yet unseen.

Against the backdrop of impending war, a renewed American effort to lower tensions in the region is critical.

However, rather than summoning its diplomatic might to do so, the Biden administration appears impotent, with American officials leaking to the press that the administration has grown "increasingly distrustful" of what the Netanyahu government says about its military and diplomatic plans in the region.

Biden could take decisive action by making clear to Israel that the US would not get involved should Netanyahu choose to strike Iranian nuclear sites. This could go some way in tempering Israel's plans, but there is no public indication that Biden is considering such an option.

The US, Israel's closest ally, has been deeply involved in diplomatic efforts to manage the fallout from the war on Gaza, but official statements to that effect ring hollow when compared with actions.

While Biden's administration has reportedly been urging Israel to avoid escalating its war in Gaza and cross-border conflict with Hezbollah to a point of no return, the president himself has publicly continued to reiterate Israel's right to defend itself and underscored that the US would continue to come to Israel's defence if necessary.

In case of a wider war between Israel and Iran, US involvement would also not be confined to Israel's defence. That's because retaliatory strikes by Iran against Israel could also target US forces stationed in the region.