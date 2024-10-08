WORLD
Brazil's top prosecutor clears path for X to be reinstated
The platform was suspended in late August for failing to comply with court orders on hate speech and appointing a legal representative.
The logo of social media platform X is seen on a mobile phone next to a reflection of Brazil's Supreme Court in this illustration taken August 30, 2024, in Brasilia, Brazil. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sena SerimSena Serim
October 8, 2024

Brazil's top prosecutor's office told the country's Supreme Court that it does not see reasons to prevent social media platform X from being reinstated, according to a statement, after it was shut down locally due to a legal dispute.

The office's legal opinion on the subject was the last remaining pending measure set by Brazil's Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes in order to allowing the tech firm to resume services in Brazil.

Moraes now needs to rule on whether the platform will be reinstated.

X has been suspended since late August in Brazil, one of its largest and most coveted markets, after not complying with court orders related to hate speech moderation and failing to name a legal representative in the country, as required by law.

Musk, who had denounced the orders as censorship and called Moraes a "dictator," backed down and started to reverse his position in recent weeks, with X blocking ordered accounts, tapping a local representative, and paying pending fines.

SOURCE:Reuters
