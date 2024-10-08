Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to dissolve parliament on Wednesday ahead of October 27 snap elections, banking on his political honeymoon and a fragmented opposition to lead his scandal-tainted party to victory.

His Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has governed Japan almost uninterrupted for decades and is almost certain to be re-elected.

But Ishiba, named prime minister just last week, wants to shore up his mandate to push through policies including beefing up spending on defence and on poorer regions hit hard by Japan's demographic crisis.

He replaced Fumio Kishida, whose government had suffered from record-low approval ratings due partly to slush fund scandals that stoked distrust in the LDP and voter discontent over rising prices.

Ishiba's backers hope that the self-confessed defence "geek" and an outspoken critic of the LDP establishment will boost the party's popularity.

By dissolving parliament now, the 67-year-old wants to put his party to the test before his "honeymoon" period ends, said Yu Uchiyama, a political science professor at the University of Tokyo.

"It makes sense that he wanted to call a snap election as soon as the 'face' of the party changed, while the momentum is still there", he told AFP.

Uchiyama added that Ishiba also wanted to catch opposition forces flat-footed as the LDP's foes remain undecided about how to coordinate with each other in the election.

But the prime minister's decision to call a snap election this early was also criticised for contradicting his previous vows to prioritise facing the opposition at parliament.

Some voters saw it as a disappointing sign that he had "yielded to the pressure within his party" to dissolve parliament for political gain, Uchiyama said.