The pro-Palestine group Uncommitted National Movement has raised concerns about the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House, referencing Project 2025, which Trump had previously distanced himself from.

"Nobody wants a Trump presidency more than (PM Benjamin) Netanyahu, because that is his ticket to wiping Palestine off the map," co-founder Lexi Zeidan said on Tuesday.

"During his administration, Trump moved the US embassy to Jerusalem, recognised the Israeli sovereignty over (Syria's) Golan Heights, and proposed a Middle East plan that effectively dismantled any pathway to Palestinian self-determination."

Zeidan said a potential second Trump administration could pose greater challenges, citing Project 2025, which includes plans to cut humanitarian aid to Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

"It's clear Netanyahu will do everything in his power to get Trump elected," she added.

While refusing to endorse Harris, the group had also advised not to vote third party.

Recent polls show that the majority of Israelis prefer Trump over his rival, Kamala Harris, 64 percent to 28, respectively.