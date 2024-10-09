WORLD
Pro-Palestine group shares concerns about possibility of a Trump comeback
Uncommitted National Movement says that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will make every effort to support Donald Trump's return to the White House in order to further his policies.
Trump has emphasised his support for Israel, claiming that no US president has served Israel like he has, calling himself the "best friend Israel has ever had". / Photo: AP Archive / AP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
October 9, 2024

The pro-Palestine group Uncommitted National Movement has raised concerns about the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House, referencing Project 2025, which Trump had previously distanced himself from.

"Nobody wants a Trump presidency more than (PM Benjamin) Netanyahu, because that is his ticket to wiping Palestine off the map," co-founder Lexi Zeidan said on Tuesday.

"During his administration, Trump moved the US embassy to Jerusalem, recognised the Israeli sovereignty over (Syria's) Golan Heights, and proposed a Middle East plan that effectively dismantled any pathway to Palestinian self-determination."

Zeidan said a potential second Trump administration could pose greater challenges, citing Project 2025, which includes plans to cut humanitarian aid to Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

"It's clear Netanyahu will do everything in his power to get Trump elected," she added.

While refusing to endorse Harris, the group had also advised not to vote third party.

Recent polls show that the majority of Israelis prefer Trump over his rival, Kamala Harris, 64 percent to 28, respectively.

No good option

Despite deep disagreements on most issues, both Democrats and Republicans hail Israel as a "beacon of democracy" in a region often hostile to US interests.

President Joe Biden continues to support Israel with weapons, even as the death toll and destruction in Palestine mount.

Harris told CNN she has no intention of changing Biden's policy toward arming Israel.

Trump has similarly emphasised his support for Israel, claiming that no US president has served Israel like he has, calling himself the "best friend Israel has ever had".

As the election draws near, Arabs and Muslims are still considering the ramifications of their vote–and reaching divergent conclusions.

Dozens of leading religious figures from across the US recently published a letter urging Muslims in the country to vote third party for president, stating that "we stand firm in our refusal to support any political party or candidate that has actively participated in and funded the unprecedented violence (in Gaza)."

SOURCE:TRT World
