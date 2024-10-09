Wednesday, October 9, 2024

1740 GMT — At least 11 Palestinians have been killed and others injured in Israeli air strikes targeting two civilian vehicles in Khan Younis and a home in Jabalia, in southern and northern parts of Gaza.

"Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli air strike on a home in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip," Palestinian Civil Defence said in a statement.

As part of the offensive, the Israeli army ordered Palestinian residents in Jabalia, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia to leave their homes and head south.

In a separate incident, a medical source who asked to speak on the condition of anonymity told Anadolu that six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on two civilian vehicles near the Bani Suhaila roundabout, east of the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

1901 GMT — Israeli army reports 90 rockets fired from Lebanon within 10 minutes

The Israeli army reported that it identified 90 rockets within less than 10 minutes that were launched from Lebanon.

"Following the sirens that sounded between 16:41 - 16:49 in the areas of the Upper Galilee, Western Galilee, and southern Golan Heights, approximately 90 projectile launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory," according to a military statement.

"Some of the projectiles were intercepted, and fallen projectiles were identified.

1856 GMT — Biden, Netanyahu discussed Israeli response to Iranian ballistic missile attack: White House

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed Tel Aviv's planned retaliation for last week's Iranian ballistic missile attack against Israel, the White House said.

"They continued their discussion on a response to Iran's attack last week, a discussion that certainly started at the staff level, and now the two leaders were able to have a productive, straightforward, honest conversation, as they tend to do," spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

The telephone call between Biden and Netanyahu took place Wednesday morning, but an official readout has yet to be released by the White House.

1829 GMT — Lebanese death toll from Israeli assault since last October hits 2,141: Health Ministry

The Lebanese Health Ministry said the death toll from Israeli attacks has risen to 2,141, with 10,099 injured since October 8, 2023.

It said 22 people were killed and 80 injured in the last 24 hours.

Israel has mounted massive air strikes across Lebanon since September 23 that have killed more than 1,323 people and injured nearly 3,700.​​​​​​​

1730 GMT — Israel police say six injured in stabbing rampage in central town

Israeli police said at least six people were injured in a stabbing rampage in four different locations in the central town of Hadera, before the assailant was "neutralised".

"The attack took place on four different sites where six people were stabbed... A short time ago, the police located the suspect and neutralised him by shooting," a police statement said.

"We treated several injured individuals in varying conditions," said emergency service provider Magen David Adom. "We provided life-saving medical treatment and began transporting them to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center," it added.

1653 GMT — Israeli retaliation against Iran will be 'lethal, precise and surprising': defence minister

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant appeared to say that retaliation against Iran for its missile attack will be "lethal, precise and surprising," in a video published on Israeli media.

After describing Iran's October 1 missile attack as a failure, Gallant said: "Whoever attacks us will be hurt and will pay a price. Our attack will be deadly, precise and above all surprising, they will not understand what happened and how it happened, they will see the results."

1625 GMT — Israel police say forces kill five Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces killed five "armed Palestinian fighters" in the occupied West Bank , Israeli police said.

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials or Palestinian resistance groups. The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the deaths of only four men.

The Palestinian official news agency WAFA said that Israeli special forces had opened fire on a vehicle that the men were travelling in, in the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

1556 GMT — Russia condemns Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Syria

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned Israeli air strikes on Lebanon and Syria, saying despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon.

"We observe a blatant disregard for international humanitarian law," Zakharova said, adding that some strikes occur in densely populated neighbourhoods of Beirut and other cities.

"Warnings issued to Lebanese residents about evacuating specific areas are too general to be effective, leading to civilian casualties that far outnumber those among Hezbollah fighters," she added.

She reiterated Russia's condemnation of all military actions that contribute to regional instability and expressed condolences to the victims' families while calling for a diplomatic solution based on international law.

1529 GMT — Scores killed in Israeli onslaught in northern Gaza: Media office

At least 125 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in northern Gaza this week, the government media office said.

"Dozens of bodies remain on the streets, with ambulances and civil defence teams unable to reach them due to Israeli targeting of vehicles," it added in a statement.

The media office accused Israel of committing "a crime against humanity by forcing more than 17,000 displaced civilians to evacuate their shelters".

It appealed to the international community to intervene to halt the "ethnic cleansing" and "crimes against humanity" being carried out by the Israeli army against Palestinians.

The media office held the US government "fully responsible for the continuation of the Israeli crimes", which it said had gone on without reprieve since last year.

1458 GMT — 7 schools sheltering displaced Gazans evacuated amid Israeli onslaught: UN

Seven UN-run schools sheltering displaced civilians have been evacuated in northern Gaza amid an Israeli offensive in the area, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

“Intensified military operations in the north are forcing us to shut down lifesaving services,” UNRWA said in a statement on X.

It added that only two out of eight water wells in the Jabalia refugee camp are operational.

1300 GMT — Spanish PM calls Israeli strikes in Lebanon an 'invasion'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has described Israel's military offensives in Lebanon as an "invasion", saying that the international community had to act.

"It is clear that there has been an invasion by a third country of a sovereign state such as Lebanon, and therefore the international community cannot remain indifferent," the Socialist premier told parliament.

"We denounced (this situation) in Ukraine, we also denounce it in Gaza and now we are also denouncing the invasion of Lebanon," he added.

1246 GMT — Israeli emergency responders say rocket kills two in Kiryat Shmona

Israeli emergency responders said two people were killed in a rocket attack on the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, as the army and Lebanon's Hezbollah exchanged fire along the border.

"We found a man and a woman aged around 40 years old, unconscious and injured by shrapnel," said emergency service provider Magen David Adom in a statement, adding their injuries were serious and they had to declare them dead on the spot.

The incident is the first involving civilian deaths since Israel sent ground troops into southern Lebanon and began targeting Hezbollah positions with regular air strikes on Beirut.

1214 GMT — Hezbollah is still organised despite Israeli attacks, Russia says

Russia's foreign ministry said that Hezbollah was still organised despite strikes by Israel which Moscow said was trying to stoke an armed conflict across the Middle East.

"According to our assessments, Hezbollah, including the military wing, has not lost its chain of command and is demonstrating organisation," FM spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Zakharova said that the West, in particular the United States and Britain, was stoking the conflict in the Middle East and showing hypocrisy by its support for Israel which was inflicting significant civilian casualties in Lebanon.

1135 GMT — Switzerland calls for de-escalation between Israel and Lebanon

The Swiss government urged de-escalation between Israel and Lebanon, following weeks of stepped-up Israeli attacks, with the heaviest toll in death and displacement falling on the Lebanese people.

In a statement, the Swiss government emphasised "that only dialogue, de-escalation and compliance with international humanitarian law can lead to peace in the Middle East".

"The Swiss government reiterates its call to all parties to cease hostilities in the entire region," it added.

The government also decided to provide an additional 7 million Swiss francs ($8.16 million) in aid for Lebanon and Syria, where many Lebanese have sought shelter from Israeli attacks.

1126 GMT — Bolivia joins South Africa ICJ 'genocide' case against Israel

Bolivia has joined South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice that alleges the Israeli war on Gaza breaches the UN Genocide Convention, the court said.

The South American country is the latest of several nations, including Colombia, Libya, Spain and Mexico, adding their weight to the case against Israel, which vehemently denies the accusations.

Bolivia already announced in November it was severing diplomatic ties over what it described as the "disproportionate" attacks on Gaza by Israel.

At the time, Israel slammed the move as "a surrender to terrorism".

1108 GMT — At least 4 people killed in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

The Lebanese Health Ministry has said at least four people were killed in an Israeli strike on a hotel-turned-shelter for displaced people in southern Lebanon.

Ten others were wounded in the strike that hit the building in Wardaniyeh in Lebanon’s Chouf province.

An Associated Press reporter in a nearby town heard two sonic booms and an explosion from Israeli jets before the strike, followed by plumes of black and white smoke rising from the building.

1101 GMT — ICC directs groups to use term 'State of Palestine' in submissions

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has formally requested that non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and other institutions, including those with support from Germany and Israel, use the term "State of Palestine" in their written submissions, replacing the previously used designation "Palestine."

The ICC’s language directive relates to its ongoing investigation into issues concerning Palestine, a case that has drawn attention from several international entities.

Various organizations, many of which are aligned with German and Israeli perspectives, have complied with the court’s request by updating the terminology in their documents.

1025 GMT — Iran’s FM visits Saudi Arabia to discuss Israel's Middle East war

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for talks on Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

The Iranian Embassy in Riyadh said Araghchi will meet with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, including the situation in Gaza and Lebanon.

There was no confirmation of the visit by the Saudi authorities.

1020 GMT — Ankara sends ships to evacuate Turkish citizens from Lebanon

Türkiye has sent two ships to Lebanon to evacuate 2,000 Turkish citizens amid rising tensions in the region, the country's ambassador to Beirut has said.

Speaking to Anadolu, Ali Baris Ulusoy said that Turkish citizens have requested their evacuation due to the deteriorating security situation caused by Israel's increasing attacks on Lebanon in recent weeks.