A group of British lawmakers have written to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper urging her to acknowledge the links between racism and the country’s immigration legislation as the government prepares to introduce new laws on border security, asylum and immigration.

The 25 Black, Asian and ethnic minority members of parliament (MPs) highlighted concerns that Britain’s immigration framework "cannot be uncoupled from racism and the exclusion of people of color."

Their letter written on Tuesday came in response to the recent release of a previously suppressed Home Office report on the origins of the Windrush scandal.

The report revealed that immigration legislation from 1950 to 1981 was "designed at least in part to reduce the number of people with black or brown skin who were permitted to live and work in the UK."

This report, titled "The Historical Roots of the Windrush Scandal," was buried by the Home Office but has now resurfaced, prompting calls for a significant reassessment of how immigration policy is framed.

"Deep-seated institutional and cultural failures"

Written by Labour MP Clive Lewis and signed by lawmakers including Diane Abbott, Bell Ribeiro-Addy and Marsha de Cordova, the letter stresses the need for urgent reflection on how current immigration narratives risk creating "enabling environments for racism."