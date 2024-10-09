WORLD
Netanyahu threatens Lebanon could face 'destruction, suffering' like Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Israel could unleash the same level of destruction on Lebanon as it did in Gaza if the Lebanese people do not oppose Hezbollah.
Netanyahu says failing to oppose Hezbollah could lead Lebanon into a destructive war similar to Gaza. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
October 9, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened the people of Lebanon they could face "destruction and suffering" like the Palestinians in besieged Gaza if they don't "free" their country from Hezbollah.

"You have an opportunity to save Lebanon before it falls into the abyss of a long war that will lead to destruction and suffering like we see in Gaza," Netanyahu said in a video address directed to the people of Lebanon on Tuesday.

He said that the Lebanese people should stand against Hezbollah, saying, "If you don't, Hezbollah will continue to try to fight Israel from densely populated areas at your expense. It doesn't care if Lebanon is dragged into a wider war," he said.

Most of the replies in the tweet thread on his video went after him for launching deadly attacks on Lebanon, saying Israel is the only country responsible for the war and that he is in no position to demand anything from the Lebanese people.

RelatedJobs-for-bombs: This is how US is profiteering from Israel’s war on Gaza
Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Palestine

Israel launched deadly attacks in Lebanon since September 23, killing over 1,200 people and wounding over 3,600. Israel's attacks also displaced over 1.2 million.

Collectively, Israel has killed over 2,100 Lebanese people and wounded over 10,000 since October 7 last year.

Meanwhile, in besieged Gaza, Tel Aviv has killed nearly 42,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, while wounding almost 100,000.

Israel's attacks on Lebanon raised fears that Tel Aviv's aggression on both Lebanon and Palestine could drag the whole region into an all-out war.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
