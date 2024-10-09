Mozambique is voting for a new president, governors, and members of parliament as violence stalls natural gas projects that could give its morose economy a major boost.

In one of the world's poorest countries, the discovery 2010 of vast offshore gas deposits in the north raised hopes of boosting government revenues.

But projects have been stalled since 2021 due to ongoing conflict in the northernmost Cabo Delgado province, which has been linked to Daesh terror group.

An estimated 17 million people in the southern African nation have registered to vote in polls scheduled to open from 0500 GMT to 1600 GMT on Wednesday. Results are expected around two weeks later.

The ruling socialist Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) is expected to win despite disillusionment with the party, which has held on to power since independence from Portugal half a century ago.

If elected, Frelimo's relatively unknown candidate, 47-year-old Daniel Chapo will replace 65-year-old President Filipe Nyusi, who steps down after his two terms allowed under the constitution.

Chapo, a provincial governor, will compete with three other presidential candidates including Ossufo Momade, 63, an MP and leader of the main opposition party, Renamo.

Another contender is 50-year-old Venancio Mondlane, who lost a mayoral race in 2023 under Renamo's banner and claimed widespread electoral fraud.

Mondlane, popular among young voters, quit the party in June and joined forces with the smaller Optimistic Party for the Development of Mozambique (Podemos).

The other main candidate is Lutero Simango, 64, president of the centre-right Mozambique Democratic Movement and an outspoken critic of Frelimo.