North Korea has said it will permanently block its border with South Korea and boost its front-line defence posture to cope with “confrontational hysteria" by South Korean and US forces.

North Korea's military said on Wednesday it will “completely cut off roads and railways ” linked to South Korea and “fortify the relevant areas of our side with strong defence structures,” according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

The North's military called its steps a “self-defensive measure for inhibiting war and defending the security” of North Korea.

It said that “the hostile forces are getting ever more reckless in their confrontational hysteria.”

It cited what it called various war exercises in South Korea, the deployment of US strategic assets and its rivals' harsh rhetoric.

While the moves were likely a pressure tactic, it's unclear how they will affect ties with South Korea since cross-border travel and exchanges have been halted for years.

