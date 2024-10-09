A deal here, a vote there. Small but steady signs of a rapprochement between right and far-right in the new EU parliament are giving cold sweats to the centre-left which paints it as a threat to the bloc's stability.

Despite far-right gains at the ballot box in June's European Parliament elections, the traditional alliance of mainstream parties kept its overall majority and helped Ursula von der Leyen win re-election as Commission chief.

But three hard-right groups together control 187 out of 720 seats a potent new force that von der Leyen's conservative European People's Party (EPP) group seems increasingly ready to team up with.

Officially the party line remains unchanged.

"There is no cooperation with the far right," its leader Manfred Weber said, reiterating that "the basic criteria for cooperation are to be pro-Europe, pro-Ukraine and pro-rule of law".

Likewise the French EPP lawmaker Francois-Xavier Bellamy denied any "change of course".

"We'll defend our ideas, we'll defend our programme and we'll see majorities come together around it."

In practice, though, the EPP's left-wing and centrist partners say the line is shifting.

"The alliance of right-wing forces you're seeing in several European countries is happening in the parliament too," said Younous Omarjee, a hard-left EU lawmaker and one of the parliament's dozen vice-presidents, who fears a rollback of advances on the environment and fundamental rights.

One hard-right faction, the European Conservatives and Reformists of Italian leader Giorgia Meloni, made the jump into EU governance by claiming a vice presidency in von der Leyen's new commission.

The other two are the Patriots of Europe launched by Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban and a smaller, even more radical group called the Sovereignists.

The latter two are still being officially kept out in the cold by mainstream parties in tacit application of a so-called "cordon sanitaire" aimed at barring the extreme right from power.

"These two political groups fall under the far-right definition," said Malta's Alex Agius Saliba, a senior lawmaker with the Socialists & Democrats. "But unfortunately it seems the EPP are not sticking with the cordon sanitaire".

Related EU decries Hungary's Orban talks with Russia's Putin over Ukraine

'Tipping point'

Last month the Patriots teamed up with the EPP to pass a resolution recognising Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as president following the country's disputed election.

Weber defended the text as aligned with the group's longstanding position.