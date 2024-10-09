On October 21, 2023, an Israeli airstrike targetted the home of five-year-old Kenzie al Madhoun in central Gaza, injuring her severely. Five days later when she miraculously woke up from a coma, her father told her she had woken up like a superhero. She now likes to repeat those words as well.

“I woke up like Superman… or Batman,” Kenzie, who’s undergoing medical treatment in the Turkish capital city of Ankara, tells TRT World.

Minutes before the strike, Kenzie was playing with her grandfather in their garden. Her grandfather couldn’t survive the attack.

Bleeding profusely and thought to be lifeless, Kenzie was mistakenly placed in a makeshift tent that served as a morgue. Next to it was another tent where doctors operated on the injured with minimal tools. One of the paramedics noticed Kenzie’s breathing and immediately transferred her to the recovery tent.

Examining her, they saw the blast had torn her skin from the back of her skull, fracturing it, and also caused her to lose her arm. According to her father, Adam al Madhoun, her arm was so severely damaged that they couldn’t collect pieces to take to the hospital.

“Kenzie was one of the lucky children. Amid the chaos and fear, someone noticed that she might still be alive,” says Adam, a 35-year-old father of three.

“She underwent many surgeries—in her head, leg, bladder, and cosmetic procedures, both initial and secondary,” her father tells TRT World.

Waiting by her side in the ICU at Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital during the five days she was in a coma, Kenzie’s father spent his time fearing that his daughter might not wake up.

“Alhamdulilah (Thank God), when she spoke, when she saw—when she heard me when she heard the family around her… she talked to us and remembered old events,” he says.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed nearly 17,000 children, with an average of 46 children killed every day since October 7, 2023.

Among those who have survived, at least 1500 children have lost limbs or eyes or suffered permanent disabilities, with over a thousand children having one or both legs amputated, often without anesthesia due to the Israeli blockade of medical supplies.

Türkiye’s helping hand

Kenzie first sought treatment in Egypt, arriving on November 17. On December 12, 2023, she and her father traveled to Türkiye for further surgeries.

They are now under the Turkish government's supervision, where Kenzie has undergone multiple surgeries.

When Kenzie arrived in Türkiye, her skull was still where she underwent leg and pelvic surgeries, and her mother remained in Egypt to continue her own treatment.

“Kenzi first had surgery on her leg in Türkiye, where doctors inserted platinum rods,” her father explains. The Turkish government has supported their care, from their arrival at Al Arish airport to the medical procedures and surgeries performed in Türkiye.

While the doctors in Türkiye have carried out necessary surgeries, Kenzie still needs further procedures, including cosmetic treatments and the fitting of a prosthetic limb.

‘Am I the only one?’

When asked about her daily routine, Kenzie still goes back to her happy memories in Gaza. Like any other 5-year-old, she chuckles and says, “I drink milk, eat cornflakes, and have my breakfast.”

“Then I exercise and go out to play with my friends. I love swimming in the pool. I play games and stuff like that.”

Kenzie still believes she is in Gaza to this day.