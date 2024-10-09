Israeli leaders have not yet briefed the United States on the specifics of their military response to last week’s Iranian ballistic missile attack, despite ongoing discussions between US military officials about potentially supporting Israel with intelligence or air strikes, two US officials have said.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday evening to discuss possible responses to Iran’s missile strike, though Israel has not made a final decision on its course of action or timing, according to one former and two current officials familiar with the call, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli officials convened to review their response options, according to two US officials.

US sources indicated that while Israel has likely decided to retaliate, it is still refining its options through meetings held on Monday and Tuesday.

The potential responses under consideration include strikes on Iranian military and intelligence infrastructure, air defences, and energy facilities, though nuclear sites were reportedly not part of the discussions.