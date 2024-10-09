Sherlock Holmes fans are being promised a most authentic depiction of the fictional detective, with the restoration of a century-old silent film series chronicling the London sleuth's adventures.

Audiences will be treated to a first glimpse of the restored works from the early 1920's next week at a London Film Festival screening, accompanied by a newly commissioned live score from Royal Academy of Music performers.

The October 16 premiere of just three of the short films, in what is being called "Silent Sherlock: Three Classic Cases", will take place in the Victorian-era grandeur of the Alexandra Palace Theatre in north London.

A wider release on DVD and Blu-Ray, encompassing an international tour, will then follow, with the British Film Institute (BFI) restoration team excited to unveil its years-long efforts.

"They're the last silent Sherlock-related works to be restored," explained Bryony Dixon, the BFI curator who led the project.

"The other surviving ones have already been done, so these are the things that audiences have been waiting for patiently," she told AFP at the film charity's national archive in Berkhamsted, northwest of the UK capital.

"Sherlock Holmes is always popular, and popular all over the world. As they say: you could just write Sherlock Holmes on a cardboard box and sell it.

"So it's of interest to people and it's time that it was seen."

Produced in 1921-23 by British film company Stoll Pictures, the 45 episodes of "The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes" and two feature films that are being restored all feature screen stars of the era Eille Norwood.

He was author Arthur Conan Doyle's favourite on-screen Sherlock.

Conan Doyle's creation has been adapted for the big and small screen hundreds of times, with Guinness World Records hailing him as the most portrayed literary human character in film and television history.

Famous faces

Famous faces to have played Sherlock recently include Robert Downey Jr and Benedict Cumberbatch.

But Stoll's black-and-white adaptations were made with the author's approval while he was still penning the stories, setting them apart, according to Dixon.

"People will be interested to see a Sherlock Holmes film version in an early stage of development for the screen," she said.

"There is a level of authenticity to this character, vis-a-vis the Conan Doyle creation, that you might not get with later Sherlock Holmes."

Restoring the more than 20 hours of footage funded through an initiative of data storage and management firm Iron Mountain began in 2019 at the BFI's vast archive.