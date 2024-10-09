Pakistani authorities have banned an organisation supposedly advocating for the "rights of the Pashtun ethnic group" and barred it from holding a rally in the restive northwest on charges of working against the interests of the country, officials said.

Pakistan issued a notice this week banning the Pashtun Protection Movement after concluding that it supports the terrorist group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who have stepped up attacks on civilians and security forces in recent years, according to Information Minister Attaullah Tatar.

TTP, also known as the Pakistan Taliban, is an alliance of formerly disparate terrorist groups that came together in 2007 following Pakistan military operations against terrorists in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.