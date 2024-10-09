TÜRKİYE
Israel is a Zionist terrorist organisation — President Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan warns Israel that its "promised land delusion" would ultimately lead to great disappointment.
"History will never forgive those who applaud the monster responsible for the blood of tens of thousands of Palestinian children, women, and civilians," President Erdogan said. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 9, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Israel, which continues to bomb Gaza and Lebanon, is a "Zionist terrorist organisation."

Erdogan told a meeting of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party in Ankara that since last year, Israel has been acting like a "terrorist organisation" instead of a state.

He said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his "murderous network are delusional and embarking on a very dangerous adventure."

The Turkish president warned Israel that its "promised land delusion" would ultimately lead to great disappointment.

He vowed Türkiye will never compromise on its security and let expansionist ambitions in the region come true.

Erdogan also criticised Western countries for continuing to provide weapons to Israel.

"History will never forgive those who applaud the monster responsible for the blood of tens of thousands of Palestinian children, women, and civilians," he said.

He also called for increased regional dialogue, saying: “Considering the atmosphere in our region, we believe that we need to talk more, we need reconciliation."

Erdogan saluted Palestinian resilience, saying: "We know very, very well that the Palestinian people are also defending humanity, defending the dignity of Muslims."

Israel continues its air and ground attacks on Lebanon while also conducting strikes in Gaza, where it has killed over 41,000 Palestinians since a Hamas-led blitz on Israel on October 7, 2023.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
